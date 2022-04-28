On Rhode Island Report podcast, Dan McGowan breaks down the Providence mayoral race

McGowan analyzed how the candidates might fare in different parts of the city. “Traditionally, the easiest way to win the mayor’s race is to overwhelm it on the East Side,” he said, citing victories by mayors such as Jorge Elorza, Angel Tavares, and David Cicilline.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Globe columnist Dan McGowan breaks down the Providence mayoral race, focusing on what the four candidates said at a recent Jewelry District Association forum .

The East Side is home to two of the current mayoral candidates – former state administration director Brett Smiley and City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, McGowan noted. “If they were to ever split the East Side,” he said, “then that opens up the rest of the city for somebody like Gonzalo Cuervo,” a former deputy secretary of state who served in the Cicilline and Taveras administrations.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

A growing number of votes come from the West End and Federal Hill sections of the city, he said, and Cuervo is among those trying to secure support from young progressive families in those areas to propel himself to victory.

Advertisement

LaFortune, who was born in Haiti, would be the city’s first Black mayor and its first female mayor. “We’re always talking about the kind of white, affluent voters and then Latino voters,” McGowan said. “But in this race, I do think you have a lot of folks, particularly in the north end of the city, who are from African countries and are voting maybe for the first time in their lives, that bloc of votes.”

Smiley has a clear edge in campaign fundraising, with than $535,000 in his campaign account. At last count, Solomon had $300,000, Cuervo had $216,000, and LaFortune had $171,000.

McGowan said the winner of the mayoral race will probably need 10,000 to 11,000 votes out of the total cast, so candidates won’t need to spend huge amounts to have commercials on the air all the time.

Advertisement

“This is really about kind of paying volunteers, ground game politics, and so I do think they’re all going to have enough money,” he said. “But Brett Smiley clearly has an edge on everybody, and the more money you have, the more people you can pay.”

McGowan moderated a two-hour candidate forum on April 12, asking the four candidates about issues such as new plans for the Superman Building and Kennedy Plaza. Former City Council president Michael Solomon told him that many business people support moving the bus hub away from Kennedy Plaza, and Solomon talked about moving the outdoor ice rink within the plaza and developing that site.

McGowan also asked the candidates about their favorite place in Providence for lemon ice – and one candidate refused to answer the question.

Hear more by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.