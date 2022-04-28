Suspect in 1988 murder of 11-year-old girl in Lawrence waives hearing, agrees to extradition from Alabama

A former Massachusetts corrections officer, McClendon is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center and will be transferred to Massachusetts within 14 days, according to Cullman County Circuit Clerk Lisa McSwain.

Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr., 74, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Bremen, Ala., in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay, who was last seen alive on Sept. 11, 1988. The girl’s stabbed and mangled body was discovered a day later in a railway yard in Lawrence, and for more than three decades the gruesome murder remained unsolved.

The man accused of the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence in 1988 waived his rights to a hearing and agreed to be extradited from Alabama to Massachusetts to face charges, court officials said Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced the arrest of McClendon, who lived in Chelmsford and had several ties to Lawrence in 1988. Authorities said at the time of the murder, McClendon had worked carpentry jobs in Lawrence and attended services at a Seventh-day Adventist Church there.

Officials said he wasn’t working as a corrections officer at that time, but he worked three separate stints with the state Department of Correction between 1970 and 2002.

Leslie Malone, McClendon’s second cousin, said long before McClendon moved to Alabama, he appeared to be a pleasant guy when he would visit from Massachusetts. But after moving to Alabama in the late 1980s, he was a “different person,” according to Malone.

“When he would just come down for visits, he was a wonderful man,” she said. “We’d do things, go to ball games with him. But when he moved here he was just a totally different person.”

For years, Malone and her two sisters tried to keep their distance from McClendon, but it wasn’t easy because their homes were in close proximity, all built on land in rural Alabama.

Advertisement

Their family had lived in Bremen, a small town in Cullman County, for generations.

McClendon would often argue with Malone and her sisters, usually over things like how their property is divided, she said.

Those arguments could turn nasty, with McClendon cursing and calling them names, and they’d call the police, she recalled.

Malone, 51, said she had her suspicions when she saw law enforcement officers outside McClendon’s home Tuesday. She said she’d noticed a number of different cars coming and going from the house for weeks and suspected he was selling drugs.

The real reason authorities were there Tuesday was far more shocking. McClendon, 74, was arrested in connection with Tremblay’s murder in Lawrence.

“I was surprised because I never would have thought he’d kill a little girl,” Malone told the Globe in a phone interview Wednesday evening. “I could see him maybe beating a man to death or beating up a woman, but a little girl? I could never see that.”

McClendon was put in jail at the Cullman County, Ala., sheriff’s office and ultimately signed an agreement to be extradited. He will appear in court in Massachusetts at a later date.

“He’s just waiting to be brought back to Massachusetts,” said McSwain, the circuit clerk for Cullman County.

Blodgett said McClendon had been “a person of interest for a period of time.”

Malone, who has lived in Bremen for her entire life, said her grandmother and McClendon’s father were siblings. She said McClendon started building a house on the family land around 1986, shortly after his father, Melvin Sr., had moved there.

Advertisement

She said McClendon went back to Massachusetts for a couple of years and returned to Bremen in 1988, though she couldn’t recall what time of year.

“He came back here all of a sudden and finished his house quickly and moved totally down here,” she said.

As the years went by, the arguments between Malone, her sisters, and McClendon increased.

“We used to have to call the police on him all the time,” she said. “He would get ugly with us ... and he was a lot bigger and meaner. He’d never say anything about the cops coming to his house. He wasn’t scared of the cops.”

Malone said McClendon’s presence has been unwelcome since he first moved there.

“He’s been a thorn in our side ever since,” Malone said. “He’s our cousin, but he is not a nice person at all.”









Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.