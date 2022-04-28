There’s a pretty good chance you had COVID-19 in the past few months

Rhode Island’s infection rate is below the national rate of 57.7 percent, but is the highest of any New England state that was measured. Massachusetts was close behind at 52.6 percent. Data for New Hampshire wasn’t available.

New antibody data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 53.4 percent of Rhode Islanders have been infected with COVID-19, and most of us got it at some point between November 2021 and February 2022.

If you felt like everyone you know was getting COVID-19 during the holiday season, you were wrong. It was more like one in every two people you know were getting the virus.

The CDC estimates that 23.2 percent of Rhode Islanders had antibodies that showed they had COVID-19 at some point in the previous two years as of October 2021, but that number spiked during the holiday season as the Delta and Omicron variants tore through the US.

The infection rate could be significantly higher because the virus peaked at a time when at-home test kits became widely available, and not everyone reported positive tests to state agencies.

Health officials have been quick to warn that the numbers do not mean that Americans have protection against future variants of the virus, and they’re still urging people to get vaccinated or boosted.

Rhode Island has been among the nation’s leaders in vaccination rates, although state leaders have said they’re concerned that fewer than half of residents have received a booster shot.

