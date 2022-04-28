Trio of attorney general candidates address law school forum

Kimberly Atkins Stohr of the Boston Globe’s editorial page, who moderated the forum, asked the candidates, each of whom had sought other elected offices in recent years, to explain why they were vying to become attorney general and what each would bring to the job. The state’s attorney general acts as an advocate for consumers, as well as combating fraud and corruption, prosecuting crime, and protecting the environment, workers, and civil rights.

Three Democratic candidates for attorney general addressed a forum at Boston College Law School’s Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy on Thursday, making their pitch to become the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Advertisement

Shannon Liss-Riordan presented herself as a crusading workers’ rights attorney and the only candidate in the field who has led a law practice and coordinated teams of lawyers across the country to challenge corporations, including Starbucks and FedEx.

“I have been acting as a private attorney general for my entire career, more than 20 years,” said Liss-Riordan, who previously ran for US Senate. “The work that I have done has put hundreds of millions of dollars back in the pockets of regular people.”

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, said she sees the campaign for attorney general as a continuation of her work.

She pointed to her life story and the death of her twin brother, Andre, when he was in the custody of the Department of Correction as a pretrial detainee 10 years ago. He was 29 years old.

“I see the AG’s office as the unique office to have done something about that particular case. My family still doesn’t know under what conditions or what circumstances he passed,” Campbell said.

“Not only do I think I’m uniquely qualified to address those issues. For me, the work is personal,” Campbell added, saying she has a legal and legislative background, experience with education law, and the “lived experience” to relate to the everyday challenges families face.

Advertisement

Quentin Palfrey, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018, pointed to his experience working within governments and teams of lawyers. A former assistant attorney general, he was the chief of the health care division as the state implemented healthcare reform and filed lawsuits against predatory healthcare companies.

“We took those cases, tried to help those consumers,” Palfrey said. “I’ve seen firsthand how much impact the AG can have on people’s lives.”

Republican candidate Jay McMahon did not attend the forum because of a prior commitment.





Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.