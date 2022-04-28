Two female victims assaulted by juvenile gang on Boston Common, police say

The two victims, whose names were redacted in the report, told police they had been assaulted by a group of five “kids” while walking from the visitor center to the Earl of Sandwich. The victims told police they saw a girl, who was part of the gang, approach a woman walking through Boston Common with her child and say she “needed help,” according to the report.

Officers were called to 167 Tremont St. at around 6:35 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress, according to a police report provided to the Globe. While on their way, officers were advised the caller was adjacent to the Earl of Sandwich restaurant on Boston Common.

Two female victims were allegedly assaulted by members of a juvenile gang in Boston Common on Wednesday evening after they intervened to stop the youths from harassing a young mother, police said.

When the woman kept walking, the group began swearing at her, leading the victims to tell them they should behave better and leave the woman alone, according to the report.

At this point, the girl began punching one of the victims, knocking her glasses off her face, the report said. The girl then stomped on the victim’s glasses before continuing to punch her, police said. The other victim told police she was pushed during the altercation but did not sustain any injuries, according to the report.

One of the victims had red marks on her face, but both declined emergency medical services, police said.

The victims told police they had video of the assault, and officers recognized the assailant, who is “well known” to police for “terrorizing unsuspecting citizens of Downtown Boston,” according to the report. In the video, the girl is seen screaming profanity at the victims and knocking one victim’s glasses to the ground, according to police.

The video shows the group running off toward the visitors center after the alleged assault, but the victims told police the group may have run up the hill to the Soldiers and Sailors monument, according to the report.

Police issued a summons for the girl, whose identity was not released because of her age, for two counts of delinquency, including aggravated assault and battery and malicious destruction of property, according to the report.

Officers also filed reports of alleged abuse or neglect with the state Department of Children and Families for the girl and a boy in the gang, who was seen in the video punching one of the victims but could not be formally charged due to his age, according to the report.

Three other members of the gang were not identified, police said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.