Wish one of the last Tuskegee Airmen a happy 100th birthday

PROVIDENCE — One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen will be celebrating his birthday soon — and it’s a milestone. He’s asking people to send him birthday cards from all over the state to mark the occasion.

Adults and children visiting the Barrington Public Library can make cards for US Army Air Force Sergeant Victor W. Butler, a member of the Tuskegee airmen, who is celebrating his 100th birthday on May 21.

Butler had planned to join the Canadian Air Force, according to WJAR-TV, but his parents wouldn’t allow it. He joined the US Army Air Forces instead. They trained at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Tuskeegee, Alabama, and painted the tails of their planes red for identification. The distinctive look earned the squadron the nickname “Red Tails,” which later became the title of a movie about them.

More than 16,000 men and women participated in the bombardment and fighter units between March 22, 1941 and Nov. 5, 1949, so it’s difficult to determine how many Tuskegee Airmen are still alive in the US. The organization Tuskegee Airman Inc. estimates that as of July 2021, just eight of the 355 Tuskegee Airmen single engine pilots who served in the Mediterranean theater operation during WWII were still living, and two of 32 Tuskegee Airmen single engine pilots who were prisoners of war were still living.

The men were subjected to racism and prejudice, but flew more than 15,000 sorties over two years in combat, according to History.com. Black aviators also flew for the 477th Bombardment Group, the website said.

The Barrington Library will be collecting cards for Butler until May 9. Anyone visiting the library can make him a birthday card at one of the tables in the front lobby or in the children’s room.

Some of the happy birthday cards adults and children have made for US Army Air Force Sergeant Victor W. Butler, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. Barrington Public Library

Siobhan Egan, the Community Engagement Librarian, is facilitating the project in partnership with Jeanine Currie from The Confetti Kids of Rhode Island.

You can also mail cards to him: Victor W. Butler, c/o Gary Butler, P.O. Box 3523, Cranston, RI 02910.

″Oh, I’ll read every one of them,” Butler told the local TV station.

