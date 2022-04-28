Immigration has become a wedge issue among Democrats

While nearly every single elected Democrat in Washington believes there is a strong need to pass a comprehensive immigration bill, enough Democrats are working with Republicans to stall a recent immigration move by the Biden administration that it has grown into a big issue that could put Democrats on the defensive in every campaign debate.

Some of the disputes have been about policy. Some have been about process, like which issue to tackle next. In the last month or so, there’s been a brewing clash over immigration that has involved both - and caused bigger than normal fissures in the party.

Ever since Democrats came together to drive Donald Trump out of office and put their party fully in control of Washington, there has been disagreement after disagreement.

Advertisement

Since Biden entered the White House, many on the left have called for him to end a Trump-era rule called Title 42 that prevented migrants and asylum seekers from even entering the country to get a legal ruling, due to pandemic public health concerns. Many Democrats found it morally wrong.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Now the pandemic appears to be subsiding. Just ask the nation’s top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci, who said this week the country is out of the “full-blown, explosive pandemic” phase and is in a period of “deceleration.” So Biden has declared that Title 42 will go away at the end of May.

Predictably, Republicans criticized the move, as their party has taken a hard stance against any non-citizen walking across the Southern border.

The surprise is that some objections have come from Democrats on Capitol Hill. Some, like New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan and Arizona’s Mark Kelly, are in tough reelection contests this year. Others, including safe incumbents like New Jersey’s Bob Menendez and Virginia’s Mark Warner, have worried aloud that the Biden administration just didn’t have the personnel in place to handle what could be a massive influx of people.

Advertisement

In addition, mark House Speaker Nancy Pelosi down as a Democrat who is reportedly upset with the White House over the issue in terms of legislative process. She’s predicting that Republicans will couple a bill keeping Title 42 with a Ukraine aid package and there won’t be enough Democratic votes to strip out the Title 42 amendment. Pelosi’s position is that if the Biden administration had been more competent in its rollout of the Title 42 rollback, she wouldn’t have Democratic members straying and running for political cover.

The person who might save the day for Biden is a federal judge, who this week ruled that Biden couldn’t lift Title 42 yet. This allows Biden to tell progressives that he tried to lift the rule - and allows him to avoid responsibility for any bad consequences at the border, especially if critics are right that the government simply isn’t ready to handle the tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in Mexico to cross for months.

To be sure, Republicans will still talk about the border, anyway. Many Republican candidates for Congress see a trip to the border to bolster their anti-immigration resume as a rite of passage during their campaigns. One candidate in New Hampshire offered this week to have a debate with his Democratic opponent solely on the topic of immigration.

The issue is not going away by any means, especially with a third presidential run from Donald Trump, looming, and his obsession with building a border wall. The question going forward is how much Democrats will allow themselves to be divided over it.

Advertisement

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.