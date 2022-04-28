fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine governor tests positive for COVID-19 after 2nd booster

By Associated PressUpdated April 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Governor Janet Mills in 2021Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, and is exhibiting mild symptoms, her office said Thursday.

Mills, 74, tested positive on a rapid test Thursday afternoon after developing a scratchy throat, her office said.

“This is a good reminder that even though we may want to be done with COVID, it’s not necessarily done with us,” she said.

Mills is fully vaccinated and has had two boosters, the most recent on April 8. She said she believes that's “one of the reasons why I am still feeling well.” She encouraged others to get vaccinated, as well.

Advertisement

The governor tests frequently as a precaution. Her last negative test result was on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video