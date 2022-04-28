Suspect in NYC subway shooting claims DNA sample may have violated his rights

Lawyers for accused New York City subway shooting suspect Frank James say the FBI may have violated his constitutional rights when agents took a DNA sample without first informing them.

While the FBI had a warrant, James’s lawyers say they weren’t notified ahead of time about the sampling, so they weren’t present when it occurred. They argue it may have been “an invasion of cherished personal security” because authorities had already taken one sample the day he was arrested and this one took place 13 days after he’d been booked.