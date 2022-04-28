fb-pixel Skip to main content

Suspect in NYC subway shooting claims DNA sample may have violated his rights

By Patricia Hurtado Bloomberg,Updated April 28, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Frank James was escorted out of the 9th Precinct by police after being arrested in New York on April 13, 2022.David Dee Delgado/Photographer: David Dee Delgado/

Lawyers for accused New York City subway shooting suspect Frank James say the FBI may have violated his constitutional rights when agents took a DNA sample without first informing them.

While the FBI had a warrant, James’s lawyers say they weren’t notified ahead of time about the sampling, so they weren’t present when it occurred. They argue it may have been “an invasion of cherished personal security” because authorities had already taken one sample the day he was arrested and this one took place 13 days after he’d been booked.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video