Can Democrats show they have a fight in them?

Not only would it be the right thing to do economically — the stimulative effects would be significant — but it also would be smart politically: Nearly 45 million voters who would benefit would realize that Democrats can get something done for ordinary Americans. In fact, if Biden refuses to take this step, it would be perhaps one of the greatest acts of political malpractice in modern times.

Joan Vennochi is right to criticize the timidity of Democrats ( “If Democrats ran Ukraine, the Russians would be in Kyiv by now,” Opinion, April 26), but her dismissal of efforts to cancel student debt is mistaken. If the Republicans, in 2017, could pass a tax cut that largely served the wealthy and cost the American taxpayers more than $2 trillion, then why shouldn’t President Joe Biden, through executive action, forgive $1.6 trillion in student debt that would be equivalent to a tax cut that would affect primarily lower- and middle- class borrowers?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Derek Stolp

Advertisement

Sandwich





Media lead with angst and malaise, downplay Democrats’ gains

Why are news outlets amplifying Democratic Party angst instead of examining the positive impacts on the nation of President Biden’s economic programs? The front-page headlines are frequently dominated by malaise. No wonder Joan Vennochi’s friends fret about where the country is headed.

How does the economy remain vibrant despite the pandemic, the war, and inflation? There’s no way to know from Globe headlines such as “Economists warn recession risk is rising” (Page A1, April 20).

How has unemployment remained low enough to warrant the adjective “historic,” two years after a devastating recession? Shoulder shrug.

How are the states investing the $1.9 trillion from Biden’s American Rescue Plan? No one knows, but we do know from headlines that it’s just not resonating with voters.

I became aware of the stimulus impact to the state — as opposed to the vague risk of recession — in the Metro section, in an April 20 article about our Republican governor looking for tax cuts. Reporter Samantha J. Gross quotes Charlie Baker calling the $3.6 billion budget surplus (“These are billions with a ‘B,’ ” he said) “beyond one’s imagination.” The Legislature can invest in infrastructure, fund social programs, and provide tax cuts to the middle class? Who knew?

Advertisement

Did Vennochi’s friends see the following line from economics journalist Paul Wiseman: “The resilience of the job market and the overall US economy is striking in light of a still-destructive pandemic, the economic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the highest consumer inflation in 40 years.” Only if they read to the last paragraph of an Associated Press article tucked away in the Globe’s April 15 Business section (“US jobless claims rise, but remain at a low”).

The media could dwell a little less on where the Democrats’ agenda stalls and educate readers on the benefits the party is extending to an increasingly unnerved country.

Susan Larkin

Somerville





The Republicans are the danger

Joan Vennochi, with her usual considerable skill, focused her readers on the ineffectiveness of the Democrats in messaging and in confronting the radical Republican ideology (“If Democrats ran Ukraine, the Russians would be in Kyiv by now”). However, I believe that her efforts would have been far better spent sounding the alarm to readers of the imminent danger Republicans pose to our democracy and our democratic allies.

Advertisement

Whatever the deficiencies of the Democratic Party, they are now the only true democratic party. This more important issue should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Vennochi should have written a column with the headline: “If Republicans ran the White House, the Russians would be in Kyiv by now.”

Robert G. Bill

Quincy





Warren’s ire sends a powerful message

Re “Warren calls McCarthy ‘liar, traitor’ ” (Page A2, April 25): Senator Elizabeth Warren, in an interview with CNN, called House minority leader Kevin McCarthy “a liar and a traitor.” McCarthy drew the ire of Warren when, through lies and obfuscation, he defended his revisionist history about his role surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Warren was merciless in her smackdown of the wannabe speaker of the House. The senator’s harsh criticism comes on the heels of Barack Obama’s advice to Democrats concerned about the 2022 midterms: “We’ve got a story to tell, just gotta tell it,” a reference to legislative victories.

If Democrats have any hope of keeping the majority in Congress, telling their stories may not be enough. They must seize control of the narrative from Republicans, who have been masterful in defining Democrats as immoral socialists. In true Warren fashion, Democrats must pull back the curtain on a party that cloaks itself in righteousness as it implements voter suppression initiatives, denies certain Americans basic freedoms, and defends those who ignore the rule of law.

Jim Paladino

Tampa