Court case over coach’s prayers brings back high school memories

The upcoming Supreme Court decision on freedom of speech for the high school football coach in Washington state brought back many high school memories (“Prayers prompt Supreme Court test of religious freedom,” Page A6, April 24). I am an oldster now, but I can never forget being the only Jewish player on my high school basketball team and feeling like an outsider.

If my high school coach had gone to the middle of the court after a game to pray, it would have been extremely tough for me not to participate. If I did not pray, would the coach play me in the next game? Would my teammates pass to me? Would I be excluded from more social events? And if I did pray, what would my parents think?