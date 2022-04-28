fb-pixel Skip to main content
BLUE JAYS 1, RED SOX 0

Blue Jays shut out Red Sox in a quiet finale to the series in Toronto

Updated April 28, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Toronto starting pitcher Alek Manoah kept the Red Sox scoreless through seven innings, giving up three hits.Christopher Katsarov/Associated Press

The Red Sox bats went silent in Toronto Thursday afternoon as they dropped a 1-0 decision to the Blue Jays in the finale of the four-game series.

The Sox lost three of the four games and now head to Baltimore for a weekend series.

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allowed only two hits through six innings. He gave up a third, a leadoff double by Kiké Hernández, in the seventh, but got out of it.

Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock worked out of trouble in the first two innings — putting two men on in each inning — but the Blue Jays broke through in the third when Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single scored Lourdes Gurriel from second.

Advertisement

Rafael Devers singled with one out in the ninth inning off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, but Hernández hit a hard liner to left field for the second out, then Romano struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. looking to end it.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video