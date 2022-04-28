Blue Jays shut out Red Sox in a quiet finale to the series in Toronto

The Red Sox bats went silent in Toronto Thursday afternoon as they dropped a 1-0 decision to the Blue Jays in the finale of the four-game series.

The Sox lost three of the four games and now head to Baltimore for a weekend series.

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allowed only two hits through six innings. He gave up a third, a leadoff double by Kiké Hernández, in the seventh, but got out of it.