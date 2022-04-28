Blue Jays shut out Red Sox in a quiet finale to the series in Toronto

The Red Sox bats went silent in Toronto Thursday afternoon as they dropped a 1-0 decision to the Blue Jays in the finale of the four-game series.
The Sox lost three of the four games and now head to Baltimore for a weekend series.
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allowed only two hits through six innings. He gave up a third, a leadoff double by Kiké Hernández, in the seventh, but got out of it.
Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock worked out of trouble in the first two innings — putting two men on in each inning — but the Blue Jays broke through in the third when Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single scored Lourdes Gurriel from second.
Rafael Devers singled with one out in the ninth inning off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, but Hernández hit a hard liner to left field for the second out, then Romano struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. looking to end it.