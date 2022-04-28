Braves reinstate OF Ronald Acuña Jr., accelerating his return from knee surgery

The defending World Series champion Braves have struggled at the start of the season and are still looking for their first series win after splitting the first two games of their three-game series with the Cubs. The Braves will be looking for Acuña to provide a boost to their lineup after showing in his rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Gwinnett that he has recovered from the surgery that ended his 2021 season.

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr . from the injury list on Thursday, more than a week ahead of the team’s target date for his return from knee surgery. Acuña was expected to hit leadoff in Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. He may initially split time between right field and designated hitter.

Acuña was 2 for 5 for Gwinnett on Wednesday night and hit .368 with three stolen bases in six games.

Despite the strong showing by Acuña in his rehabilitation assignment, the Braves had appeared firm in their plan to remain cautious ahead of his projected return on May 6.

There had been some signs that Acuña was influencing that plan, however. On Wednesday, manager Brian Snitker said the team would wait until after Acuña’s scheduled nine innings with Gwinnett on Thursday night before deciding on his next game.

The Braves’ decision to activate Acuña could have been motivated by losing Eddie Rosario for eight to 12 weeks. Rosario, the MVP of the NL Championship Series last season, had a laser procedure on Wednesday to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye.

The Braves designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment to clear a spot for Acuña on the active roster.

Royals SS Mondesi tears left knee ligament

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season is in jeopardy after tests revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Mondesi, 26, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games. “It’s heartbreaking,” infielder Nicky Lopez said. An MRI Thursday revealed the tear. Mondesi, who was batting .140 (7-for-50) with five stolen bases in five attempts, suffered the injury on an attempted pickoff play Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Lopez, who started 141 games at shortstop in 2021, likely will move from second base. Bobby Witt Jr. also is a possibility, but manager Mike Matheny intimated his prized rookie is getting acclimated to third base. “I’m expecting to be there [at shortstop] probably every single day,” Lopez said. “Until I hear otherwise.’’ Versatile Whit Merrifield is expected to move from right field to second base . . . Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City’s three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the host Chicago White Sox, 5-2. Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off lefthander Aaron Bummer (0-1).

Judge powers Yankees past Orioles

Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles, 10-5, at Yankees Stadium. Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats. Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York’s four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned. Marwin Gonzalez had an RBI double, and Judge hit his single off Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann (1-1). Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI single as the Yankees won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games. New York also won its seventh straight home game and became the first AL team with 13 wins . . . Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros beat the host Texas Rangers, 3-2, in a series finale that began as an impressive duel between starting pitchers. Tucker’s two-run blast came off Matt Bush (0-1), the first reliever for Texas after lefthander Martin Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, retiring the first 18 batters he faced before giving up his only run on Yordan Alvarez’s opposite-field RBI single to left. Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (2-0) struck out eight and allowed one run over seven innings in only his fourth start since Tommy John surgery. The righthander threw 64 of 91 pitches for strikes and didn’t have a walk while lowering his season ERA to 1.73.

Rays rally to beat Mariners

Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning and the host Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners, 2-1. With Harold Ramirez on third base and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen (1-3) that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift. Ramirez scored easily. J.P. Feyereisen (1-0) got the win after pitching a perfect seventh and eighth . . . Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-1 victory. Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino all had two hits for the Twins, who have won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox.

Wheeler tosses gem for Phillies

Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory. Wheeler (1-3), who lost his first three starts of the season, struck out seven and walked four. He threw nine strikes on nine pitches without a strikeout in a 1-2-3 first inning and left Sam Hilliard stranded on third after a leadoff triple in the third inning. The Rockies were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia for the first time since July 2010. Bryce Harper went 1 for 3 at designated hitter on the 10-year anniversary of his first big-league game as a 19-year-old outfielder playing for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the Rookie of the Year Award that season and has twice won NL MVP, with Washington in 2015 and last season with the Phillies. He was back at designated hitter against the Rockies . . . Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning that eluded diving left fielder Tommy Pham, enabling the San Diego Padres to beat the host Cincinnati Reds, 7-5, to complete a season sweep in the series. Kim had three hits, including two doubles, the second glancing off the top of the left field wall. Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season. Eric Hosmer, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting, gave San Diego a 1-0 lead with a first-inning single to center field. Hosmer went 2 for 4 to boost his average to .415. He finished with six RBIs in the three-game series . . . Four-plus years removed from his departure from Pittsburgh, five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the Pirates to complete a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh. McCutchen led off the game with his 93rd home run in Pittsburgh and added a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth as Milwaukee won its eighth straight over the Pirates dating to last season . . . Lefthander Trevor Rogers allowed one run in six innings to record his first win of the season (1-3) , the bullpen made a lead stand up again, and the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the reeling Washington Nationals with a 3-2 victory to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 10-8 after a 1-4 start.

