Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy sees his two-goalie options as a plus for the playoffs

“I think it’ll be a little more open-ended, honestly, than any other year,” Cassidy said before the Bruins faced the Sabres Thursday night at TD Garden.

For just the sixth time in franchise history, the Bruins had two goalies win 20 games in the same season. Now that the playoffs are in front of them, coach Bruce Cassidy said having two capable goaltenders is a strength he’ll play to.

All season, the question was who would emerge as the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie between Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. But as the season played out, the Bruins found that they had two goalies they could trust.

Cassidy said he wouldn’t overcomplicate any decisions if either goalie heats up. Ullmark’s 8-1-0 run over his past 11 games has made him the likely choice to start the first postseason game.

“Will we run with one guy? Absolutely, if he’s on,” Cassidy said.

If one of them doesn’t have it, Cassidy said, he’ll go the other way.

“If a guy is not on, we’re not afraid to go to the other guy, because we’ve seen him play well,” Cassidy said. “So that’s also in our back pocket.”

The balancing act will be keeping both goalies’ confidence intact. Because Swayman and Ullmark have split duties all season, Cassidy didn’t seem worried.

“That can be tough for the starter sometimes, knowing that, but that’s the way our year’s worked out,” Cassidy said. “So it’s a little bit sticking to what we’ve done well throughout the year, using both goaltenders. So we don’t want to completely blow that up.”

Cassidy said he’ll have a conversation with both goalies to lay out a plan.

“I believe we will sit them down and try to walk through different scenarios without clouding their heads — they are goalies after all,” Cassidy said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, either. How about we stay in the moment?

“Whoever’s in the net, starter for Game 1, let’s make sure you’re at your best and we’re doing what we can to get you ready. And then the next guy becomes the backup, and he has to prepare himself to go in as well. So that’s kind of where the conversation will start.”

With the rigors of playing every other day, there’s a luxury in having depth.

“The discussion will be with [goaltending coach] Bob [Essensa] that you’re playing every second night and if it starts running on, is the guy capable?” Cassidy said. “Is he going to be at his best to be able to handle that?

“So even sometimes when it looks like maybe things are going well, you have to consider that so you’re not putting the goalie at a disadvantage later. So what’s the right time to do that is always going to be the tough call.”

Keeping in mind that this will be the first taste of playoff hockey for both goalies, Cassidy wants to make sure he puts them both in positions to succeed.

“It’s going to be a decision in the moment, I guess, is the easiest way to say it,” Cassidy said. “And it could go one way or the other, to be perfectly honest. I just know that, if we have the run we want to, neither one of these goalies has done that at this time of the year, so we have to be very mindful of that.”

Sticking with it

Cassidy said he considered making adjustments to the power play but the injury that cost David Pastrnak eight games this month prevented that.

“He’s been out, so let’s see what it looks like now that the pieces are back together,” Cassidy said. “Because it wasn’t like the power play was good for three months. They’ve been together for four years, five years, and it’s been functioning pretty well over that entire span.

“So we don’t want to let one month cloud everything we do, yet we’re in crunch time. So you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get it going.”

After Thursday’s game, the Bruins wrap up their regular season Friday in Toronto. The NHL playoffs start Monday, and Cassidy said that doesn’t give them enough time to try a new look on the power play.

“I think if we’re going to split them, then you have to have some time to drill down on each unit to build what you want to do, so that’s the danger with that,” Cassidy said.

Going into Thursday’s game, the Bruins hadn’t scored a power-play goal since April 2. They were 0 for 36 over a 12-game drought.

“I just want to get a goal and then it’ll just be over with,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “We’ve had some good looks, we’ve had some chances. We just need one to go in and then it’ll be fine.”

Double digits on D

McAvoy reached 10 goals for the first time in his career. He was one of 31 blue liners leaguewide to score double-digit goals.

Since 2000, only 16 Bruins defensemen have scored 10 goals in a season. The last one to do it before McAvoy was Torey Krug, who scored 14 in 2017-18. Zdeno Chara did it seven times in 14 seasons in Boston.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to improve on is starting to shoot the puck more and scoring goals,” McAvoy said. “So it’s nice to see them go in and be rewarded. I’ve got to continue to keep doing that.

“It’s fun. Scoring goals is fun. So I think I should try and do it more.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.