Bruins end power-play skid, Patrice Bergeron nets hat trick in win over Sabres

David Pastrnak ended the 12-game drought that dated back to April 2 when he took a feed from Taylor Hall and went forehand to backhand through the five-hole of Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski 2:11 into the third period.

The Bruins waited nearly a month for a power-play goal. They had wait a few more minutes for officials to make sure it was clean.

The Bruins were 0 for 36 on the power play coming into the game and came up empty on two more opportunities Thursday night before finally cashing in, but the celebration was relatively muted.

For one, the goal put them ahead 3-0.

And then there was the matter of whether Brad Marchand, who set up the goal with a give-and-go to Hall, kept the puck in on the right side of the blue line while Hall darted into the offensive zone.

It took a few rewinds, but officials determined the play was onside. The crowd erupted. The horn blared. The Bruins exorcised their power-play demons just in time for the playoffs on the way to a 5-0 win at TD Garden.

They’ve won four straight games with one left in the regular season, Friday night at Toronto. The Bruins ended the season 26-13-2 at home.

Patrice Bergeron notched a hat trick for his third multi-goal game of the season.

The Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention since April 2, but came in on a four-game winning streak.

The Bruins, who seemed to ease their way into the game putting just six shots on goal in the first period (none from the top line), snapped it by completing a sweep of the four-game season series.

The Bruins didn’t have to wait long for a power-play opportunity. Their first came at the 1:26 mark in the first period when Henri Jokiharju tripped Jake DeBrusk, but they couldn’t end the drought.

Buffalo had plenty of their own chances with a man advantage, but couldn’t crack the ninth-best penalty kill in the league.

The Bruins killed three penalties over a nine-minute stretch from the end of the first period to the start of the second. They took a 1-0 lead when Bergeron crashed to the net after a DeBrusk shot and poked in the rebound for his 23rd goal of the season at 6:16 of the second.

Bergeron made it 2-0 less than six minutes later, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, fighting along the boards to keep it in the Bruins zone, making a quick pass to DeBrusk behind the net, then relocating for a clean look from the slot.

Officials reviewed the play to see if Nick Foligno was offside as he tried to get over the board but determined Foligno got his skate into the neutral zone, so Bergeron’s second goal of the game stood.

Linus Ullmark stopped 27 straight shots over the first two periods.

The Bruins still control their playoff fate. Tampa Bay fell, 5-2, to Columbus, leaving open the door open to pass the Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning face the Islanders Friday. If they lose and the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs, the Bruins will face Toronto in the first round.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.