Devin Booker expected to return to Suns lineup for Thursday night’s Game 6 against Pelicans

After scoring 31 points in first half of Game 2, Booker was injured early in the second when he landed awkwardly trying to block a fast-break attempt.

All-Star guard Devin Booker is expected to return for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in New Orleans for Game 6 against the Pelicans after missing three games because of a strained right hamstring.

“Nothing jaw-dropping,” Williams said about Booker’s return with the Suns up 3-2 in the series. “It always was getting more conditioning, doing more on the floor.”

Williams said Booker, who averaged 26.8 points and 34.4 minutes in the regular season, would not play his regular amount of minutes.

Advertisement

“He won’t play his normal 36, 38, 40 workload, but it still gives you a bit more balance,” Williams said. “It also gives you roster balance. It helps to kind of settle the order of the team a little bit.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Booker participated in just light shooting during a practice session Wednesday.

New Orleans coach Willie Green said before the game that the Pelicans had two defensive game plans — one with Booker in the lineup and one without him.

“We’re preparing for both,” Green said. “If he plays, we’ll be ready. If he doesn’t, we need to be ready to go out and execute our game plan.”

League hits Heat with fines

The NBA fined two Miami Heat players and the team itself a total of $55,000 on Thursday, over two incidents in the team’s series-clinching win earlier this week against the Atlanta Hawks.

Markieff Morris was fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench. Jimmy Butler was fined $15,000 for making what the league determined to be an obscene gesture, and the team was fined an additional $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post.

Advertisement

All three fines were announced Thursday.

Morris was not in the game when he grabbed and then held Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter out of bounds during third-quarter play. Hunter had stepped into the Heat bench area and Morris’s act kept him from getting back inbounds while the play was ongoing.

Morris was assessed a technical at the time.

Butler did not play in Tuesday’s 97-94 victory, watching the game from the bench because of knee soreness. He made the gesture a few seconds after Max Strus connected on a second consecutive 3-pointer, part of a 10-0 run by Strus and a 17-0 run by the Heat that put them ahead for good.

The social media post has since been deleted from the team account.

It is Butler’s third known fine this season, totaling $70,000. He was fined $30,000 for his involvement in an incident during a Denver-Miami game in November and $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access at the All-Star Game in February.

Miami next plays Monday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Stephen Curry leads Warriors in eliminating Nuggets

Stephen Curry scored 30 points in his return to the starting five and the Warriors beat Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 102-98, Wednesday night to win their first-round series in five games.

It has been three years since Curry carried Golden State on a big playoff stage — such as those five straight trips to the NBA Finals — but he’s certainly still got it.

Advertisement

“Tonight was just a weird feeling because we hadn’t been there in a while,” said Curry, last season’s NBA scoring champion. “We wanted it so bad, kind of made it a lot more difficult on ourselves. But we still remember how to do it, which is a good feeling.”

Curry scored 11 points during the fourth quarter after the Warriors began the final 12 minutes down by 8. The two-time MVP converted a 3-point play with 1:33 left and scored again with 29 seconds remaining to help send the Warriors on to the second round in the Western Conference.

“I was a witness, letting him cook, create plays for him. Try to get him open looks and after that, you know what he does,” Warriors guard Gary Payton II said.

Jokic scored 12 of his 30 points in the final 3:46 and finished with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors — thriving with the support from their raucous home crowd in their first close-out playoff game at Chase Center — advanced to play the winner of the Memphis-Minnesota series led 3-2 by the Grizzlies heading into Game 6 on Friday in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies eliminated Golden State in the play-in round last year.

Jokic tied it at 90 on an 18-footer with 2:26 remaining before Payton made a layup moments later. Payton also hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner in front of Denver’s bench with 6:57 left to put Golden State up 86-84. He finished with 15 points.

Advertisement

“He was incredible, both ends of the floor, big shots, big plays,” teammate Draymond Green said.

Jokic converted two free throws with 3:46 left after Green’s foul that the Golden State defensive star wanted called on the 7-footer. Jokic wound up 12 for 18 from the floor. DeMarcus Cousins contributed 19 points off the bench against his former team, and Aaron Gordon added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jokic had an answer, time and again.

“That guy is a warrior. I just don’t understand the people that find a way to criticize Nikola Jokic. Is he perfect? No, I’m not saying he is,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But the guy is the definition of a warrior — competitive, consistent. He impacts the game in so many ways. Hell of a season. Hopefully he’ll win the MVP again. I think rightfully he deserves it.”

Denver made seven of its first 10 shots after halftime to turn a 48-all tie into a 66-56 lead. Curry’s three with 4:06 left in the third quarter pulled the Warriors to 68-67.

Curry shot 10 of 22 with five 3-pointers. He came off the bench in the first four games, with the series beginning one month from when he sprained a ligament in his left foot March 16 against Boston.

“Thankfully I got through pretty much unscathed,” Curry said, happy to have a few days off to rest the foot.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr went small with Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson, as Kevon Looney came off the bench. Thompson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

Kerr challenged the Warriors to “get back to being us.” They had given up 30 points off 15 turnovers and committed 27 fouls that led to 36 free throws for Denver in a 126-121 road loss Sunday.

Golden State didn’t want to go back to Denver for a Game 6, and Curry guided the way to get it done at home.

“He’s our leader, our longest-tenured player, our MVP,” Thompson said, “and without him, life is difficult. Steph Curry is one of a kind, and will continue to do the spectacular and make it look effortless.”