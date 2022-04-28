fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' LACROSSE | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ lacrosse: Lincoln-Sudbury’s Kyle Ando headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan McDowell Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2022, 1 hour ago

Kyle Ando, Lincoln-Sudbury — In the 12th Coaches Cup, played in honor of his late father, Yoshitaka Ando, the senior attack was the MVP for the Warriors with three goals in the semifinals against Concord-Carlisle and the winner against Hingham.

Sam Carlino, Canton — The senior paced the Bulldogs with eight goals in their 11-8 win over Oliver Ames after scoring six times earlier in the week during an 8-3 win over Ashland.

Luke Davis, Franklin During a 2-1 week for the Panthers, Davis scored 17 goals, including a six-goal performance in a 13-12 win over Norwell.

Charlie Dean, North Andover The senior midfielder, son of Bruins assistant coach Kevin Dean, tallied eight goals and eight assists in three games at the first Players Cup, including four goals in a quadruple overtime 10-9 thriller against Reading.

Lucas Leander, Rockland — The junior scored 11 goals and dished out 7 assists for the Bulldogs in wins over Hull (13-7) and Middleborough (16-10)

Jack Hadden, Newburyport — The junior long-stick midfielder was a terror in Cape Ann League wins over Ipswich (14-9) and North Reading (12-5), causing 12 turnovers and scooping up nine ground balls to produce a slew of fast breaks.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.

