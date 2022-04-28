EMass boys’ lacrosse: Lincoln-Sudbury’s Kyle Ando headlines Players of the Week

Kyle Ando, Lincoln-Sudbury — In the 12th Coaches Cup, played in honor of his late father, Yoshitaka Ando, the senior attack was the MVP for the Warriors with three goals in the semifinals against Concord-Carlisle and the winner against Hingham.

Sam Carlino, Canton — The senior paced the Bulldogs with eight goals in their 11-8 win over Oliver Ames after scoring six times earlier in the week during an 8-3 win over Ashland.

Luke Davis, Franklin — During a 2-1 week for the Panthers, Davis scored 17 goals, including a six-goal performance in a 13-12 win over Norwell.