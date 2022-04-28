Game 20: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Sox now have a chance to salvage a split of the four-game series this afternoon in Toronto. Garrett Whitlock will get the start for the Sox. The Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah, who has won his last seven starts dating to last season.

It might be safe to start watching the Red Sox again. Manager Alex Cora is back with the team , having missed six games after a positive COVID-19 test. The Red Sox bats also returned, pounding out 13 hits in a 7-1 win over the Blue Jays Wednesday night.

Lineups

RED SOX (8-11): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.66 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (12-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (3-0, 2.00 ERA)

Time: 3:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Manoah: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-6, J.D. Martinez 0-6, Alex Verdugo 3-5, Christian Vázquez 0-3

Blue Jays vs. Whitlock: Bo Bichette 1-4, Matt Chapman 0-1, Zack Collins 0-1, Santiago Espinal 0-2, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0-3, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-2, Alejandro Kirk 0-1, George Springer 0-2, Raimel Tapia 0-1, Bradley Zimmer 0-1

Stat of the day: Manoah started twice against the Red Sox last season as a rookie, going 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA. The Sox hit .221 against him.

Notes: The Sox have gone five games without a home run and have one in their last nine games. … Whitlock is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in six career relief outings against Toronto. He earned a save against the Blue Jays on April 19, pitching a perfect ninth inning in a 2-1 home victory. He made his first major-league start Saturday at Tampa Bay, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out seven in four innings. … Manoah has gone six innings in each of his three starts this season. He allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts Saturday in a 3-2 win at Houston. He overcame a shaky first inning and retired 16 of his final 20 batters.

