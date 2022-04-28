Is there a future for MIAA divisional wrestling championships at one site?

The committee spent nearly an hour breaking down the pros and cons from holding all three divisional state meets concurrently at Game On in Fitchburg in February, a move that was necessitated by a lack of available venues during the Omicron COVID-19 surge.

Despite the lengthy conversations, the only action to emerge from the meeting was the unanimous approval of three minor changes to the postseason seeding process and a 7-2 vote to move the cut-off date up by 24 hours to the Wednesday before sectional tournaments.

A nearly two-hour virtual meeting of the MIAA’s wrestling committee Thursday morning produced robust reviews from the first concurrent divisional state meets held at the same site and significant discussion over future tournament structures.

Positives included the atmosphere created by large crowds and increased the camaraderie among wrestlers.

Negatives included concerns with weigh-in overcrowding, WiFi access, the public address system, parking and the concession stand, although several of those issues were remedied by the time the All-State meet was held a week later.

The biggest concern was finding a way to keep fans and teammates from crowding the mats. Suggestions included using plastic fencing instead of ropes, moving the ropes back, bringing in tiered bleachers or moving to a venue in which the stands are physically separated from the mats.

“The coaches definitely understood the challenges with finding venues, but all in all they didn’t enjoy Game On in Fitchburg,” Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman said. “I think the general consensus would be to move divisional states back to high schools and then try to put All-States in a Tsongas or DCU Center-type venue.”

Others were optimistic about ironing out the issues and moving forward with simultaneous tournaments. MIAA iaison Phil Napolitano noted that there were 1,400 combined wrestlers, coaches, officials and tournament workers on the first day, even before counting fans.

“That first week was hell,” said Salem athletic Scott Connolly, the tournament director for Division 3, before noting how much progress was made.

“We made it work. I know the fans loved it and the competition was phenomenal. The wrestling was very competitive. I look forward to the future when it will be even better.”

While no vote occurred on the format of future postseason tournaments, four proposals were introduced:

▪ Eliminate sectionals and expand to five divisions, then have 32 wrestlers qualify for All-States.

▪ Reduce sectionals from 12 sites to eight and reduce divisions from three to two.

▪ Eliminate sectionals, expand to four divisions, use single elimination in the first round of divisional state tournaments. The current 12-sectional, 3-division structure.

In a survey of 96 coaches in the state, 76 percent voted for the current structure. A poll will be sent to all committee members to rank the four options before a recommendation is made to the MIAA’s tournament management committee.

If sectionals are eliminated, introducing a state qualifier, like used in swimming and track and field, was discussed, but was met with opposition.

“It doesn’t make much sense,” Napolitano said, noting none of the other 49 states in the country use a qualifier for wrestling. “The feedback from coaches is that they were adamantly against it.”

Also discussed:

▪ Banning the use of Flowrestling weigh-in sheets, encouraging coaches to enter results into Flowrestling in a timely manner, enforcing the rule of only two coaches in a corner, issues with sportsmanship and bad behavior and creating a seeding committee for the girls tournament.

▪ Brian Urquhart, a 2010 inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, was honored for his four decades of service to wrestling in the state. The former UMass wrestler has been a coach and official at the high school and college level and is stepping down as the Division 1 Tournament Director. “Everyone who comes in contact with Brian knows he’s a professional and he’s dedicated his life to students, athletes and the sport of wrestling,” Napolitano said.

▪ Former Woburn three-time state champion Sophia Matthews is expected to become the first female high school wrestling official in the state next season. She recently refereed a match at Penn State involving Wyoming Seminary.