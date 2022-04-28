Follow along live with the 2022 NFL Draft

Thursday night is Round 1, and the Patriots have one selection at No. 21.

What do you think they should do? Our Patriots beat writers offered up their analysis here.

We’ll be tracking the first round of the NFL Draft live. Follow along below for updates and analysis.

Here’s a live pick tracker to check out, too.

Something to ponder on Belichick’s draft history — 7:03 p.m.

In my experience, the first round is when the Patriots historically taken the guys they feel the most confident about — in their best years, that meant guys like Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Nate Solder, Richard Seymour, Chandler Jones, Dont’a Hightower, Jerod Mayo, and Devin McCourty. This hasn’t always held true, but more often than not, New England’s first-round picks under Belichick have been steady, safe selections.

The second round is when they have gotten occasionally crazy and made some reaches. Those reaches have varied, as prospects have dropped for a variety of reasons — health issues, character questions, small school prospects, or just guys who might have been position misfits in college.

At their best it’s landed them guys like Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jamie Collins, Deion Branch, Sebastian Vollmer, Patrick Chung and Kyle Dugger. The flip side? It’s meant fundamentally wasted picks on guys like Cyrus Jones, Jermaine Cunningham, Terrence Wheatley and Chad Jackson.

A few numbers when it comes to trades — 6:40 p.m.

No one loves making draft weekend deals like Bill Belichick. Here are a few numbers for you to think about as we draft closer to the start of the festivities:

83: The number of draft-day trades by Belichick in his 22 drafts with the Patriots. Since 2000, Philadelphia is second with 64 draft-day trades.

28: The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded down in draft-day exchanges.

28: The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded up in draft-day exchanges.

27: The number of times since 2000 that New England has made draft-day trades involving players and/or future draft considerations.

3: The three draft-day trades with the Rams in 2019 are the most with a single team in a draft under Belichick and also the most in team history. The Patriots previously traded twice with Detroit in 2018, Green Bay in 2012, Baltimore in 2009, Oakland in 2007 and Detroit in 2001.

History favors the offensive line — 6:31 p.m.

Historically, the Patriots have taken more offensive linemen in the first round than any other position. Here’s a statistical breakdown of New England’s first rounders:

12: Offensive line

11 Defensive back, defensive line

8: Running back

7: Wide receiver

5: Linebacker

4: Quarterback

3: Tight end

That’s 34 on offense and 27 on defense. (In all, the Patriots have drafted 10 defensive players in the first round under Bill Belichick.)

Will No. 21 be lucky for the Patriots? — 6:05 p.m.

Regardless of whether or not you think New England will stick at No. 21, you can’t deny the fact the Patriots have enjoyed some measure of success at that spot.

New England has held the 21st pick in the draft five times since 1970, and have picked Chandler Jones (2012), Laurence Maroney (2006), Vince Wilfork (2004), Dan Graham (2002), and Tim Fox (1976).

OK, so four out of five isn’t bad.

League-wide, two of the most notable names taken at 21 include a pair of Hall of Fame receivers: Randy Moss (1998 by Minnesota) and Lynn Swann (1974 by Pittsburgh).

We are on the clock — 6:00 p.m.

Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft! Christophre Price will be here with live updates for Thursday and Friday night, through the first three rounds of this year’s draft. We’ll have a focus on Patriots’ information, obviously, but we’ll also expand to look league-wide when needed when it comes to trades and other updates. New England is currently slotted to pick 21st overall — if that holds, it should be just before 11 p.m. this evening.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ picks this weekend:

First round: No. 21 overall

Second round: No. 54

Third round: No. 85

Fourth round: No. 127

Fifth round: No. 158

Fifth round: No. 170

Sixth round: No. 200

Sixth round: No. 210

