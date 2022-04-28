North Andover boys’ lacrosse finds its second wind, pulls away from Merrimack Valley rival Billerica

“Coming into this game [Billerica and us] were both 7-1,” North Andover coach Steve Zella said, “We want to be the top dogs in the conference and to prove it, you got to get out on the field and compete.”

After a nip-and-tuck first half that featured four ties and three lead changes, the host Scarlet Knights pulled away in the third quarter to facilitate a 12-6 victory.

In the race for boys’ lacrosse supremacy in the Merrimack Valley Conference, North Andover hit an extra gear to start the second half of Thursday’s showdown with Billerica.

Senior midfielder Oliver Litster netted three of his four goals in the first half and junior attack Patrick Roy (4 goals, 2 assists) joined his teammate with two goals and an assist in the third quarter. The Knights (8-1, 6-0 MVC) controlled the action between the boxes in the third, scoring four straight goals and limiting Billerica (7-2, 6-1) to two shots in the frame.

“We had some really good offensive possessions,” Roy said. “[Zella] drew up] some great plays and we moved the ball well. It definitely took a little bit this season, but now we’re really starting to jell.”

Coming off a four-overtime win over Reading and a close battle with BC High during the Players Cup during vacation week, North Andover is brimming with confidence, and loaded with offensive talent.

The Knights routinely generated good looks against Billerica’s disciplined defense, and could have scored more if not for elite play from Indians junior goalie Scott Einarson (18 saves).

“At the half I told the guys, ‘We’re up 5-4 and we’re outshooting them. Scott Einarson is an excellent goalie, just keep doing what you’re doing and try to place your shots better,” Zella said.

On the other end of the field, Roy’s twin brother, Matt, made 14 stops to deny Billerica any chance of a comeback.

“Our offense was patient and we executed, but at the end of the day our defense won the game,” Zella said.

Needham 20, Brookline 7 — Coach David Wainwright picked up his 300th win for the Rockets (7-4) in the Bay State victory.

Southeastern 10, Bristol-Plymouth 5 — Thomas Hustins (5 goals, 2 assists), Brendan Cooper (3 goals), and Peyton Volz (goal, 2 assists) led the Hawks (3-4) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 9 — Jimmy Ayers (4 goals, 2 assists), Tommy Sarni (3 goals, 2 assists), and Matt Morrow (3 goals) led the No. 1 Eagles (9-2) to the Catholic Conference victory.

Wakefield 9, Melrose 8 — With senior captain and leading scorer Jake Dubiel (concussion) out, the host Warriors (7-1) rallied back from a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter as junior goalie Kaiden Johnson (19 saves) made huge stops to hold off the visiting Red Raiders. Joey O’Brien scored five goals and assisted on Joe Colliton’s tying score with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Bobby DeFeo (13-for-20 on faceoffs) scored with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and assisted on John Regan’s overtime winner in a thrilling Middlesex League clash.

Weston 14, Cambridge 2 — Brian Delduchetto, Liam Falvey, and Emilio Tanzi each scored three goals for the Wildcats (4-2) in the Dual County win.

Baseball

Abington 9, Cohasset 3 — Drew Donovan laced a bases-clearing double in a 7-run seventh inning that pushed the Green Wave (6-2) to a South Shore League victory.

Arlington 7, Stoneham 6 — Seniors Shane Broughton (2 for 2, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs) and Max Garner (2 for 3, 3 runs, RBI) powered the Spy Ponders (8-2) to the Middlesex win. Sophomore Cam Desmond went 4⅓ innings for his first varsity win.

Arlington Catholic 11, Ipswich 1 — Senior Andrew Christopher threw five innings and struck out eight, leading the Cougars (5-4) to the nonleague win.

Billerica 11, Haverhill 3 — Gus O’Gara (3 for 4) drove in four runs, and Harry Tucker (2 for 3) and Beau Courtemunche (2 for 2) combined to score three runs to help the Indians (4-5) overcome a 3-0 deficit and earn a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Foxborough 9, Oliver Ames 0 — Nolan Gordon (4 strikeouts) allowed seven hits in a complete game shutout, and Louis Carangelo (3 for 4) drove in three runs and stole a base to lead the Warriors (4-5) to a Hockomock League win.

King Philip 5, Attleboro 2 — Ryan Gately (5 strikeouts) allowed six hits and one earned run across seven innings to lead the Warriors (8-2) to a Hockomock League win.

Mashpee 6, East Bridgewater 5 — Junior Colton Colleran (4 for 4) rapped a walkoff single in the seventh inning leading the Falcons (5-3-1) to the South Shore win.

Medfield 12, Medway 0 — Junior Jack Collins (5 for 6, 7 RBIs), senior Will Carpenter (3 for 5, RBI, steal), and senior Tom Shurtleff (2 for 2, 4 runs scored) shined offensively, and senior Brett Nickerson pitched six shutout innings, striking out five, leading the No. 7 Warriors (7-1) to the Tri-Valley victory.

North Attleborough 7, Stoughton 3 — Danny Curran (7 strikeouts, 2 walks) allowed four hits and one earned run, and drove in three runs for the No. 16 Red Rocketeers (7-2) in the Hockomock win. Tyler DeMattio (3 for 3) drove in three runs between two extra base hits.

Boys’ tennis

Central Catholic 5, Pentucket 0 — Zach Channen cruised, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles, and the duo of Nolan Sheehan/Luca Beltrandi rolled, 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles to lead the Raiders (2-1) to a nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell Catholic 3, KIPP Academy 0 — Seniors Ethan Sawyer, Zach Dubuc and Ryan Allen controlled the net in the 25-98, 25-8, 25-8 Commonwealth win.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Joseph Pohoryles and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.