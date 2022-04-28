The Patriots hold nine picks in the NFL Draft (at least for now.) Here’s a rundown.

After a trade with the Houston Texans, the Patriots added a few more late-rounders.

The New England Patriots hold nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

First round: 21st overall

The Patriots earned this pick with their 10-7 record in the regular season.

Second round: 54th overall

The Patriots hold the 22nd pick in the second round.

Third round: 85th overall

The Patriots hold the 21st pick in Friday’s third round.

Fourth round: 127th overall

They’ll start things off on Saturday with the 22nd pick in the fourth round.

Fifth round: 158th overall

The Patriots got the 15th pick in the fifth round from the trade with the Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker.

Sixth round: 183rd overall

The Patriots will pick fourth in the sixth round with a choice acquired from Houston, with whom they swapped a fifth-rounder.

Sixth round: 200th overall

This pick, at 22nd in the sixth round, comes from the Rams. It was part of the return for trading Sony Michel in August 2021.

Sixth round: 210th overall

This is the 32nd pick of the sixth round.

Seventh round: 245th overall

The Patriots’ final pick (for now) was part of the swap with the Texans.

The Patriots have several needs, specifically offensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker, and wide receiver.

