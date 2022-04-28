The Patriots hold nine picks in the NFL Draft (at least for now.) Here’s a rundown.

The New England Patriots hold nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
After a trade with the Houston Texans, the Patriots added a few more late-rounders.
Here’s a rundown of their picks:
First round: 21st overall
The Patriots earned this pick with their 10-7 record in the regular season.
Second round: 54th overall
The Patriots hold the 22nd pick in the second round.
Third round: 85th overall
The Patriots hold the 21st pick in Friday’s third round.
Fourth round: 127th overall
They’ll start things off on Saturday with the 22nd pick in the fourth round.
Fifth round: 158th overall
The Patriots got the 15th pick in the fifth round from the trade with the Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker.
Advertisement
Sixth round: 183rd overall
The Patriots will pick fourth in the sixth round with a choice acquired from Houston, with whom they swapped a fifth-rounder.
Sixth round: 200th overall
This pick, at 22nd in the sixth round, comes from the Rams. It was part of the return for trading Sony Michel in August 2021.
Sixth round: 210th overall
This is the 32nd pick of the sixth round.
Seventh round: 245th overall
The Patriots’ final pick (for now) was part of the swap with the Texans.
The Patriots have several needs, specifically offensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker, and wide receiver.
Read more draft stories:
- 2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, first-round order, and when the Patriots are picking
- Why are many college players busts in the NFL? Blame the hash marks.
- Lewis Cine found football at Everett. But it’s his devotion to his daughter that’s driving him into the first round.
- In an unpredictable NFL Draft, we’ll take a shot at predicting all the Patriots’ picks
- 15 things the Patriots should do in the draft, in the eyes of our NFL writers
- Who are the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here are position-by-position scouting reports.
- Ben Volin’s 2022 mock NFL Draft: See who he has the Patriots taking at No. 21
- Coaching pioneer Heather Marini of Brown could have a quarterback drafted by NFL
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.