Patriots trade No. 21 pick to Chiefs for No. 29, as well as picks in third and fourth round

For the 18th straight season, the Patriots swung a draft day trade, sending the No. 21 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night for the No. 29 overall selection plus a third-rounder and a fourth-rounder.

Bill Belichick added pick No. 94, which will come Friday, and pick No. 121, which will come early Saturday. The deal gives New England 11 overall selections.

With the No. 21 pick, Kansas City selected Washington’s Trent McDuffie, the third cornerback taken in the first round and a position of need for the Patriots.

