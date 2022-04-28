Quarterbacks take a back seat to defense in 2022 NFL Draft

In a draft with no elite quarterback prospects, the first five picks taken Thursday night all came on defense. This marked just the second time since the 1970 merger that the first five picks of a draft were all on defense (1991 had six).

But quarterbacks and offensive skill players took a back seat to the defensive guys on Thursday night at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft.

The NFL is often called a “quarterback league,” and rules are constantly changed to favor offense and more scoring.

The Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker No. 1 overall, the Lions took Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson No. 2, the Texans took cornerback Derek Stingley, the Jets took cornerback Ahmad Gardner, and the Giants took pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The first offensive player wasn’t drafted until the Panthers took offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. The Giants took offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7, and the first offensive skill player to finally come off the board was receiver Drake London, going No. 8 to the Falcons.

While defense dominated at the top, the 2022 draft will really be remembered as a rare year without an elite quarterback prospect. This year is the first since 2013 without any QBs going in the top 10. Last year, quarterbacks went 1-2-3 and five were taken in the first round. At least two QBs had gone in the top 10 every between 2015-20. But no team took a gamble on the top prospects this year, who include Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Instead, teams focused on safter picks on the defensive side of the ball. Walker, a three-year player at Georgia who was a key player on the Bulldogs’ national championship team, became the 12th defensive end since 1970 and fifth since 2000 to be drafted No. 1 overall. The only other defensive linemen drafted first this past decade were Myles Garrett (2017) and Jadeveon Clowney (2014).

Walker, who turned 21 in December, is not a traditional defensive end, either. Listed at 272 pounds and with lengthy, 35-inch arms, Walker plays everywhere from nose tackle to defensive end. If considered an interior defensive linemen, he is just the third to go No. 1 since 1970, joining Dan Wilkinson (1994) and Russell Maryland (1991). Walker should be popular in Jacksonville, a city with a big Georgia Bulldogs fan base, and should help improve a Jaguars pass rush that finished 27th in sacks last year.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick, already has a built-in fan base with the Lions. A strong candidate for the No. 1 pick, Hutchinson grew up in Plymouth, Mich. about 30 minutes west of Ford Field, and was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for Michigan. The Lions were 31st in points allowed, 28th in rushing yards allowed and 30th in sacks last year, and basically sprinted to the podium to draft Hutchinson.

The Texans made a somewhat surprising selection at No. 3 by taking Stingley, who only played three games for LSU last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. But Texans GM Nick Caserio still made Stingley the first cornerback off the board, and must feel confident in Stingley’s ability to return to 100 percent. The Texans were 27th in points allowed and 30th in average pass allowed (7.1 yards per attempt) last season, so improving the secondary was a must.

The Jets wasted little time in taking Gardner, whom many considered the best cornerback in the draft. A lengthy 6-foot-2 cornerback, Gardner should be a nice piece for the Jets’ defense, which ranked 32nd in yards and points allowed last year.

The Falcons finally ended the drought for offensive skill players by taking Drake with the No. 8 pick. After losing Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in the past year, the Falcons clearly needed a No. 1 receiver, and should have on in Drake, who stands 6-foot-3 and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.