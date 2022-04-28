Reports: Giants decline fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones

Jones, 24, was the sixth overall selection in the 2019 draft out of Duke. He has missed games because of injury each of his first three seasons and has thrown just 21 touchdown passes in the last two years combined.

The New York Giants have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones , according to multiple reports on Thursday. It would have guaranteed the team’s starter $22.39 million for the 2023 season.

The Giants, however, did pick up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence, the 17th overall pick in 2019, has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 342-pound lineman has registered 9 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups in his career. He has 135 total tackles, including 71 solo.

The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season. He will earn at least $10 million in ‘23.

Jaguars’ Allen a keeper

The Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract.

The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons and fully guarantees his 2023 salary at $11.5 million. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft has 20½ sacks in three years, including 10½ as a rookie. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate that season and looked like a budding star.

But he hasn’t been the same since, missing eight games in 2020 because of injuries and recording just two sacks over the final eight games last season. He did manage a career-high 50 quarterback pressures in 2021.

He was at his best against the NFL’s more prominent Josh Allen, Buffalo’s star quarterback, last November. Jacksonville’s version finished with eight tackles, including a sack, and had the first interception of his career. He also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Military appreciation

At their place of business, which just happens to be Allegiant Stadium, Darren Waller and Clelin Ferrell welcomed 100 members of nearby Air Force bases for a Thursday pre-draft luncheon and discussion.

Waller and Ferrell seemed as much — or more — in awe of the service members as the men and women of the military were of the two Raiders.

Brought together by USAA, which sponsors the Salute to Service award given annually to an NFL player for his dedication to the military, both players spoke of their deep appreciation for what American soldiers do on a daily basis.

“There’s the type of composure you have to have when danger is present,” said defensive end Ferrell, the youngest of nine children of two military officers. “The experience of meeting people in the services, I’m a product of it. My dad would put on his uniform and shine his shoes daily, and then train soldiers to go to war.

“When I meet people in the military, they open up [because of his background] and it puts a good presence on the experience.”

Waller, one of the NFL’s finest tight ends, spoke of being at an Air Force base and hearing explosives go off during training exercises.

“And loud. I asked, ‘How do you put up with that on a day-to-day basis?’ ” he said. “You can see how that can take a toll on them in later life.”

Waller plans to be involved in wellness and personal health care after his career. Because of some similarities between the military and football such as teamwork, competitiveness, work ethic, and always having an opponent, he feels he has much to offer service members and their families — particularly when their military careers end.

“It’s OK for it to be hard, to not know what you’re going to do,” he said. “People are there to support you.”