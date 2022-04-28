Return of ‘Stars on Ice’ a sign that figure skating’s popularity remains strong in Boston

But that was then, and this is 2022. Because of multiple factors, skating fell out of much of the public consciousness starting in the early 2000s. Despite buzz around the scandal involving the performance-enhancing drug use of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in this February’s Olympic Games, the sport didn’t jump back into the spotlight.

Television networks could put figure skating opposite almost any professional or college sport and outdraw them in viewers. Learn-to-skate lessons were chock-full of youngsters. Skaters were not just athletes but full-blown celebrities who were just as much in the sports sections as in gossip magazines.

Rewind to a time 27 years ago, when arguably one of the most popular sports in the United States was figure skating.

Could it, though?

The question is in the air as “Stars on Ice” hits the ice at Agganis Arena Saturday evening. This is the 36-year-old tour’s first stop in Boston proper in several years (previously, it hit surrounding cities like Worcester and Providence) and, unlike several previous stops, it will be a sellout.

Greater Boston remains one of the few areas of the country that can still sell out skating events. The history of the sport, dating back to the establishment of the Skating Club of Boston in 1912 and the many dominant skaters who emerged from it, such as Olympic gold medalists Dick Button and Tenley Albright, is a substantial reason for the sport’s continued popularity here.

Another reason, often overlooked, is Boston’s global citizenship. Students and scholars from Europe and Asia, where figure skating’s popularity has grown instead of waned, find themselves in Boston and keep up their love of the sport here.

“The market for figure skating has always been strong in Boston,” said Doug Zeghibe, executive director of the Skating Club of Boston. “I think it speaks to the long history of the sport in Boston. People here don’t need to be educated about figure skating. They already understand it and love to skate themselves.”

The “Stars on Ice” tour adding Boston back as a stop is a response to this interest, and so are two recent announcements by the International Skating Union and US Figure Skating. Last week, the ISU named Boston one of five finalists to host the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, after its immensely successful turn at the TD Garden in 2016.

Days before that announcement, US Figure Skating awarded October’s Skate America, a Grand Prix event, to the new Skating Club of Boston facility in Norwood. It will be the first time the season-opening international competition will be held in Eastern Massachusetts in its 43-year history, but it will be the smallest venue the competition has ever seen.

Moving the event to the smaller facility — the Skating Club has a capacity of 2,000 — was an intentional choice. At the facility’s grand opening in December, organization officials remarked that its emphasis on figure skating instead of hockey or multiple uses would vault it into consideration for high-level competitions.

“Now we are looking at maybe less attendance and more TV,” said US Figure Skating president Anne Cammett in December. “If we have a packed audience, does that look better for when you’ve got it streaming on TV? And supply and demand-wise, if they’re only 2,000 seats, do you command a different price?”

The choice was clear: Go smaller, create demand, and do so in a market that will come through.

Skate America also will mark the start of a Grand Prix season that most likely will take place without Russian skaters because of the ISU’s ban following the invasion of Ukraine.

The lack of Russian skaters could play a key role in improving the popularity of the sport in the US. At March’s World Championships, without competition from Russian skaters, the US had its best performance in decades, winning medals in every discipline for the first time since 1967, including its first pairs championship since 1979.

“I think it sparks hope,” said Brandon Frazier, who along with partner Alexa Knierim won the pairs gold and will skate in Saturday’s “Stars on Ice” show. “There’s been that drought and there’s always that sore eye people look at on our discipline.

“I think Alexa and I proved that anything’s possible. I think our federation and US pairs have a bright future.”

Without the Russians, who may have pushed the technical boundaries of the sport but in questionable ways, US skaters will fare better, and with more medals comes more attention. And that path back to popularity may start in Boston.

“We have incredible memories from the last time we performed in Boston, which was at the 2016 World Championships at a completely sold-out TD Garden,” said Madison Chock, the reigning national ice dance champion and part of the “Stars on Ice” tour with longtime partner Evan Bates. “We know Boston brings a good crowd.”