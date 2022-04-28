Strong first half powers top-ranked Westwood past No. 3 Notre Dame in girls’ lacrosse showdown

NDA ripped off four unanswered goals and held Westwood scoreless in the final 19:43, but the No. 1 Wolverines found a way to outlast the resilient No. 3 Cougars, 10-8, in a heavyweight clash between two of the state’s elite at Notre Dame Academy.

Even as her team’s lead ballooned to six goals early in the second half Thursday against Notre Dame (Hingham), Westwood coach Margot Spatola had a hunch the Cougars wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Lindsey Diomede, Kate Deehan, Lil Hancock, and Maddie Lyons paced Westwood (9-0) with two goals apiece, and junior goalie Riley Harrington came up with several clutch saves in the final minutes. Sophomore Siobhan Colin scored two of her game-high three goals in the second half for the Cougars (8-1), who trailed 7-3 at the break and outscored the Wolverines, 5-3, the rest of the way.

“We need to be challenged. We need to learn. We need to be able to respond,” NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis said. “Westwood gives us all those things. They’re a fantastic team. I thought we weren’t consistent, but I would play that game any day of the week.”

McGinnis, who starred at Westwood High as a player, credited her team for sharing the ball and playing lockdown defense in the second-half flurry. In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 South final — which Westwood won, 13-8, en route to the state title — NDA showed tremendous resolve once again Thursday.

The Wolverines dominated possession in the first half, as Diomede and Hancock got in a rhythm early offensively. Westwood patiently worked the ball around and consistently pounced at the right moment.

“We talk about pushing and putting teams on their heels,” Spatola said. “We know we have to put our best game out there against NDA every single time. It’s great that we started that way, because if we hadn’t and they came back the way they did, it would be a very different game.”

Emma Connerty, Bela Taylor, and Jane Hilsabeck also scored for the Cougars, but they simply ran out of time as Westwood registered multiple stops late to seal a thrilling win.

Spatola said it’s always a postseason-like atmosphere when the teams play. With Westwood in Division 1 and NDA in Division 2 this season, each side is somewhat relieved and somewhat disappointed they won’t meet in the playoffs.

If this meeting was any indication, both are favorites in their respective divisions. Deehan, a senior midfielder, said the Wolverines have tremendous trust in one another and love facing adversity to brace them for what’s to come.

“It’s definitely great to play really great teams like NDA so we can be prepared for playoffs,” Deehan said.

Cape Cod Academy 18, Dennis-Yarmouth 7 — Ella Bartolomei scored 8 goals with 2 assists, and Mavis O’Neil (3 goals, 3 assists) and Tilly Crosby (5 goals, assist) chipped in to lead the Seahawks (6-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Sandwich 16, Nauset 5 — Claire Moniz (4 goals, 3 assists) paced the Blue Knights (7-0-1) to a Cape & Islands win against the Warriors. Ryann Cobban also contributed four goals and Riley Morrison added three goals.

Tyngsborough 12, Hudson 5 — Sydney Hannes (6 goals, assist) led the Tigers (3-0) to a win against the Hawks. Emma Angelo also contributed 2 goals and 2 assists.

Softball

Bridgewater-Raynham 17, Brockton 0 — Lily Welch (5 innings, 7 strikeouts), Tayla Reid (3 hits, 2 doubles, run scored, 4 RBIs), and Holly Clary (3 hits, double, triple, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs) led the Trojans (4-5) to the Southeast Conference win.

Foxborough 10, Oliver Ames 3 — Vittoria Cuscia allowed three hits and struck out seven to earn a Hockomock League win for the Warriors (3-5).

Lynn Classical 20, Revere 6 — Manuela Lizardo (2 for 2, double, home run, 3 RBIs) and Lauren Wilson (3 for 5, double, home run, 3 RBIs) led the Rams (7-3) to the Greater Boston League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 10, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Shannon Macleod (2 for 3, double, home run, 4 RBIs) dominated the game, also pitching six innings and allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts for the Cougars (4-1) in the nonleague win.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 16, Waltham 4 — Maddie Klein (3 hits) drove in seven runs, and Kristen Coleman reached base four times with four RBIs to power the Phoenix (6-1) to a nonleague win.

Shawsheen 12, Northeast 0 — Alivia Imbimbo (3 for 4, home run), Kayla Mirisola (2 for 3, triple) and Paityn Rose (2 for 4) helped the Rams (6-3) secure the Commonwealth Athletic home win over the Golden Knights (1-1).

Silver Lake 6, Apponequet 0 — Caroline Peterson struck out 19 and Autumn Fletcher had a bases-clearing double early in the game to secure a nonleague win for the Lakers (7-1) over Apponequet (4-5).

St. Mark’s 5, Brooks 1 — Riley Jahnle struck out six for the Lions (3-0) in the Independent School League win.

Girls’ tennis

North Andover 4, Tewksbury 1 — Tika Roy won 6-2, 6-4 at first singles to pace the Scarlet Knights (2-4) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win against the Redmen. Callie Dias won at second singles 6-4, 6-4.

Oliver Ames 3, Foxborough 2 — Olivia Querzoli and Marina Mierzwinski won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at second doubles to secure the third point for the Tigers (4-2) in the Hockomock win.

Swampscott 3, Danvers 2 — In the deciding match at third singles, Amanda Tinkham emerged with a 6-7 (7-3), 7-5, 6-3 to lift the Fishermen (3-4) to the 3½-hour nonleague victory. Swampscott also earned points at first doubles, with Franci Southen and Meggie Jensen (6-7, 7-5, 6-3) and second doubles, with Anna Ratner and Anastsis Shub (6-1, 6-4).

Watertown 5, Somerville 0 — Eva Kelleher (6-0, 6-0), Natalie Yusen (6-0, 6-2), and Nina Paquette (6-0, 6-0) won at first, second, and third singles, respectively, to lead the Raiders (4-7) to the nonleague win.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.