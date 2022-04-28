fb-pixel Skip to main content
In a stunner, Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft WR Treylon Burks

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press,Updated April 28, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has 185 career catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall in in the NFL Draft and selected Arkansas’s Treylon Burks as his replacement.

The Titans made the move Thursday night during the draft a week after general manager Jon Robinson said he wouldn't trade the three-year receiver prior to the draft. The Titans also received a third-round selection, No. 101 overall.

Tennessee still has the No. 26 selection overall.

The 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, Brown had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since the organization moved to Tennessee in 1997. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 but has played a full 16-game season only as a rookie. He had 185 career catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Brown had been very active on social media about wanting a new deal from the Titans. He was caught on video talking with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently making clear the Titans weren’t going above $20 million a year.

The 6-foot-3-inch Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns at Arkansas.


