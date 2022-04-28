In a stunner, Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft WR Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall in in the NFL Draft and selected Arkansas’s Treylon Burks as his replacement.

The Titans made the move Thursday night during the draft a week after general manager Jon Robinson said he wouldn't trade the three-year receiver prior to the draft. The Titans also received a third-round selection, No. 101 overall.

Tennessee still has the No. 26 selection overall.