Tiger Woods gets in practice round at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla.

Tiger Woods flew to Oklahoma on Thursday for a practice round at Southern Hills, the first step in deciding whether he can play in the PGA Championship. The 18-hole practice round while walking came three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship being held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa. A person with knowledge of his plans, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because only Woods can authorize such information, confirmed the practice round. Woods made a remarkable return to golf at the Masters following his Feb. 23, 2021, car crash outside Los Angeles that shattered bones in his right leg and ankle. In his first time competing and walking a course, he made the cut for the 22nd straight time, though he tired on the weekend and his limp was more noticeable in rounds when he shot 78-78. He finished in 47th place out of the 52 players who made the cut. Golf Channel reported that Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby caddied for Woods on Thursday. Tulsa TV station KOTV showed an overhead shot of Woods putting. He was wearing a black sleeve on his right leg. Southern Hills last hosted a major in 2007, when Woods won the PGA Championship for the second straight year and fourth time overall, shooting a second-round 63, marking his lowest score in a major. Woods left Augusta National unsure of when he would play next, although he confirmed he would be at the British Open at St. Andrews this summer. He has entered the PGA Championship and the US Open at Brookline in June, though that was a formality as an exempt player.

Rahm in five-way lead at Mexico Open

Jon Rahm chipped in for birdie and made a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 to earn a five-way share of the early lead in the first round of the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Aaron Rai, Aaron Wise and Sahith Theegala were at 65. Rai and Theegala could use top finishes this week to move up in PGA Championship points and try to secure a spot at Southern Hills in three weeks . . . Oliver Bekker shot a 6-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Catalunya Championship in Girona, Spain. Seeking his first European tour win, the South African made eight birdies and a double bogey at the Stadium Course to finish tied with Jeff Winther and Darren Fichardt. . . . Matthew J. Platkin, Acting New Jersey Attorney General, brought a civil suit alleging Pine Valley Golf Club, the elite 108-year-old club in Camden County, N.J., for illegally restricted women from becoming members or employees and owning homes on the course. Though the club began allowing women to join as members in April 2021 after the state began investigating, its membership remains more than 99 percent male, with only 3 women among the 700 members as of July 2021, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.