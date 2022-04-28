Wakefield boys’ lacrosse taps into history, sport’s roots to build a culture of unity

A member of the Mohawk tribe and a lacrosse aficionado, Maracle spoke to the Warriors about the historical significance of the game, and how important it is to play for each other.

So the 1987 Wakefield grad, who had spent 11 years coaching the junior varsity, brought in a guest speaker — pastor Sakoneseriiosta “Brent” Maracle , of Lexington’s Christ Revolution Church.

When Tim Johnson took the helm of the Wakefield boys’ lacrosse varsity program in the middle of the 2019 season, he wanted to convey a message of unity.

“Freshman year, no one knew what was going to happen [when former head coach Andrew LaValle stepped down],” Wakefield senior captain Jake Dubiel said.

Advertisement

“Coach [Johnson] really picked up where we left off. He taught us about playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played. And when he brought in a member of the [Mohawk tribe], it opened our eyes up that this is more than just a sport, it’s an escape, and it helped the team dig a little deeper to find meaning.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wakefield finished the 2019 season with a losing record, and with the cancellation of the 2020 season, had to wait another year to find momentum. But the Warriors showcased their rise last spring with a 9-8 win over Melrose to qualify for the Middlesex League Tournament final, and a 10-9 thriller over Billerica in the Division 2 North semifinals to advance to the second sectional final in program history.

Wakefield boys' lacrosse jerseys are emblazoned with the traditional Mohawk saying "Skatne Te Wa’ Shaste" that means “We are stronger together.” Nate Weitzer

This year, the Warriors (7-1) have been honoring lacrosse tradition by using a traditional Mohawk saying (Skatne Te Wa’ Shaste) that means “We are stronger together.” The slogan, emblazoned on the backs of their practice jerseys, is an apt description of their team-oriented approach.

A two-year captain, Dubiel is Wakefield’s leading scorer and main playmaker out of the midfield. He was taking the majority of faceoffs last year until Bobby DeFeo jumped into the faceoff X to spark a 9-6 win over Lexington during the ML Tournament.

Advertisement

With DeFeo winning 75 percent of faceoffs and Dubiel around 70 percent this season, both players have stayed fresh on offense, where Dubiel has compiled 19 goals through six games, including five goals in a 7-6 double-overtime win at Lynnfield last Thursday.

“When you think about the specialty positions, every coach will admit that faceoffs are key,” Johnson said. “So rotating two guys like Jake and Bobby as our most talented players, it frees one of them up to focus on offense, and doesn’t wear them down. Then you add Danny Mailhoit, who is winning 60 percent of his faceoffs, and you have the confidence to give anyone a break.”

Johnson also has confidence in his defense and his son, junior goalie Kaiden Johnson, who is sporting a 64 percent save rate this season and made a pair of point-blank stops to set up Dubiel’s winner in the thriller against Lynnfield last week.

Kaiden said his interest in the tradition of lacrosse increased after he made a guest appearance with the Road Warriors Club — which is mostly comprised of players with Iroquois or other native heritage — in a tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y. before his freshman year.

Tim Johnson, a 1987 Wakefield alum, took over at his alma mater midway through 2019 and has embraced the Mohawk traditions he learned while playing in college. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While his son has been playing goalie since third grade, Johnson picked up the sport in college after lettering in soccer, basketball, and track at Wakefield. He fell in love with the game during a gap year at Bridgton Academy, then went on to a four-year career at the University of New England.

Advertisement

He coached in Kennebunk, Maine, before returning to Lexington, where he has spent 24 years a full-time firefighter and paramedic, also serving 16 years as an ER nurse at Boston Medical Center and Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

“[Lacrosse has] never left my blood since 1988 and I wish it was longer, because it’s such a great sport. I’ve made so many friends through it, some really good friends who are Native Americans, and really taught me what the sport is about,” Johnson said.

“It was used for territorial battles, games with no end time that could go on for days,” the coach continued. “At times, I like to instill that mind-set and tell the kids we’re going to fight for 48 minutes, and we’re going to win, or learn. I’ve tried to take what the native culture has taught me so far and help us become a better program.”

On Thursday, Wakefield and Melrose engaged in another territorial battle, the fourth meeting between the Middlesex League rivals since last season, and a second consecutive photo finish. With Dubiel inactive because of a concussion, Wakefield trailed, 8-5, early in the fourth quarter, but Kaiden kept his team in the game with 19 saves, while Joey O’Brien picked up the slack on offense with five goals.

DeFeo won 13 of 20 draws, scored with 2 minutes remaining, and assisted John Regan’s overtime winner after Joe Colliton tied the game, 8-8, with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.

Advertisement

“I kind of stood on my head to keep us in there, but it was an all-around team effort,” Kaiden said. “We get into wars with [Melrose] all the time. Last year, it was almost the same scenario, and with Jake out, it made us work a little harder. Everybody stepped up and this is going to prepare us for more battles going forward.”

Wakefield rallied past Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Melrose for a 9-8 overtime victory Thursday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Quick sticks

▪ Scituate had an eventful week with a three-goal comeback to earn a 9-8 win over Hanover to advance to the championship game of the Chowda Cup championship, where the Sailors topped Marshfield, 14-6. On Tuesday, Scituate fell behind, 6-5, in the fourth quarter at Silver Lake before sophomore middie Jake O’Malley scored the tying goal and Charlie Hartwell potted the winner with 1:30 remaining. Quinn Gannon went 28 for 37 on faceoffs in the wins over Hanover and Silver Lake, and the Sailors received balanced scoring from freshman Will Robertson, senior Joe Cahill, and others, with teams locking off James Sullivan.

“It’s been an interesting week to say the least,” Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara said. “We had close games and were able to just make a few more plays than the other teams to get the win. It’s been exciting, a little stressful, but exciting.”

▪ Franklin bounced back from a last-second loss to top-ranked St. John’s Prep with a 13-12 win over Norwell Tuesday . . . Nauset extended its promising 7-1 start to the season with wins over Bristol-Plymouth and Barnstable by a combined score of 48-1 . . . Needham coach Dave Wainwright earned his 300th career win when his Rockets topped Brookline, 20-7, Thursday.

Advertisement

▪ Former Reading star Kevin Tobin, a grad student at UMass, passed former Billerica star Jeff Trainor (’21) as the highest scoring midfielder in the history of the men’s lacrosse program with his 152nd point . . . Burlington alum Mitchell Maida reached 100 career points just 21 games into his college career at Mass Maritime, with 33 goals and 25 assists so far this season. “I’m not surprised,” Burlington coach Brendan Maney said of his former player’s success. “It seems to fit his kind of service-first attitude. As good as he is, and talented as he is, as smart as he is, it’s always in service to some greater cause, some greater good.”

Games to watch

Friday, Franklin at Lincoln-Sudbury, 5 p.m. — The Panthers dropped a 14-13 heartbreaker to St. John’s Prep last Saturday, then held on for Tuesday’s win over Norwell. Meanwhile, L-S edged Hingham, 8-7, Saturday to win the Coaches Cup Tournament.

Saturday, Nantucket at Martha’s Vineyard, 12 p.m. — The Island Cup takes to the lacrosse pitch to close out April, with Nantucket hopping on the ferry over to its neighboring rival.

Tuesday, Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m. — The Scarlet Knights have an efficient offensive system led by brothers Jack and Brian Ferullo. Chelmsford is young, but talented, on defense.

Thursday, Acton-Boxborough at Concord-Carlisle, 4:30 p.m. — The top teams in the Dual County League tangle in a rivalry that is made even fiercer now that Concord-Carlisle is in Division 1.

Thursday, Natick at Needham, 6:30 p.m. — The Rockets have been dealt four losses to nonleague foes, but remain undefeated in the Bay State Conference. Needham took down Natick, 11-8, in the BSC final last June.

Correspondent Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.