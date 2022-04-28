Turkey’s leader lands in Saudi Arabia, seeking to ease tensions

Erdogan landed in the Red Sea port city of Jiddah on Thursday night and met soon after with King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, according to images published by Turkish state news media.

BEIRUT — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first visit in nearly five years Thursday, capping his recent efforts to improve ties with the oil-rich kingdom at a time of deep economic distress at home and ease years of tensions over the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

In this photo made available by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke before a meeting in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday.

None of the leaders made public comments in Saudi Arabia, but speaking to reporters before departing for Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said the trip was part of Turkey’s efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and diplomacy in the region.

Advertisement

“My visit is the manifestation of our joint will to start a new period of cooperation as two brotherly countries with historic, cultural, and humane ties,” he said.

Turkey this month granted a Saudi request to transfer the trial in the killing of Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, a move that shut down the last case that rights activists hoped would further clarify how the killing took place. He was killed in 2018 by Saudi agents inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and the transfer of the trial was most likely a prerequisite for Erdogan’s visit.

Sinan Ulgen, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe who studies Turkish foreign policy, said the visit came after others aimed at improving Turkey’s ties with regional countries. Erdogan visited the United Arab Emirates, a close Saudi ally, in February, and received President Isaac Herzog of Israel in Turkey in March.

The visit to Saudi Arabia most likely came later because the issue of the Turkish trial of the suspects in the Khashoggi murder case had to be resolved first, Ulgen said.

Advertisement

“It is Erdogan bowing to pressure by the Saudis for the sake of normalization of the relationship,” he said.

According to a tentative schedule, Erdogan was expected to dine Thursday with King Salman, the Saudi monarch, and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed, the king’s son and designated successor.

In his comments before leaving Turkey, Erdogan said he aimed to increase cooperation with Saudi Arabia on issues including energy, food security, defense, and finance.

“We will discuss all those issues,” he said.

The visit also comes at a turbulent time for energy markets because of the war in Ukraine. Turkey gets much of its gas from Russia, and Erdogan has said that cutting Moscow off would damage Turkey’s economy.

Rampant inflation is among the Turkish government’s greatest domestic challenges, so Erdogan may be interested in the role of Saudi Arabia, as one of the world’s largest oil exporters, in keeping global prices in check.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have long stood on opposite sides of major splits in the Middle East, especially after the Arab Spring uprisings that spread across the region in the early 2010s. Turkey largely threw its weight behind the protest movements and Islamist groups, while Saudi Arabia sought to subvert them and actively supported some of the region’s strongmen.

Relations further deteriorated after 2018, when Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi news media figure who had moved to the United States and become an outspoken critic of the Saudi crown prince, including in columns for The Washington Post.

Advertisement

The crime, whose sounds Turkish intelligence captured with bugs planted inside the consulate, shocked the world, and Erdogan’s government trickled out gory details to keep the story in the headlines and embarrass Crown Prince Mohammed.

While never accusing Crown Prince Mohammed by name of orchestrating the killing, Erdogan said the decision to kill Khashoggi had come from the “highest levels” of the Saudi government, leaving little doubt as to whom he was talking about.

Crown Prince Mohammed has denied that he had any foreknowledge of the plot against Khashoggi, but an assessment by the CIA concluded that he had approved the plan to kill or capture Khashoggi.

More recently, Erdogan has sought to improve ties with Middle Eastern countries that his government had differed with on the Arab Spring and other issues, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

At least some of the motivation is economic. Turkey’s economy has been battered by inflation of more than 60 percent, and the value of the local currency has dropped, leaving many Turks feeling much poorer than they were not long ago. Turkey’s recent diplomatic initiatives have led to investment agreements and currency swaps aimed at bolstering its economy, and Saudi Arabia lifted an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports, allowing trade between the two countries to inch back up.