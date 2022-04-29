BSO closes out Symphony Hall season with a hometown special

This week it was German soprano Marlis Petersen, who bowed out of the final scene from Strauss’s “Salome” due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. But since Petersen canceled with a month’s notice, the BSO did have enough time to implement a solid Plan B for its final week at Symphony Hall — and with the in-house debut of principal cellist Blaise Déjardin as featured soloist next to music director Andris Nelsons on the podium, one would be hard-pressed to find something more solid.

It’s been a rough month for those who were looking forward to sopranos singing Strauss at Symphony Hall. Last week it was Lise Davidsen, a young Norwegian powerhouse who has been making jaws drop wherever she goes with her seemingly effortless lyricism: One of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s most anticipated events of the 2021-22 season was her one-night-only appearance in Strauss’s “Four Last Songs,” considered an emotional Everest of the dramatic soprano repertoire. Illness forced her to withdraw barely 24 hours before showtime, and ticket holders were offered the same square meal of orchestral Strauss that was scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

Déjardin, who took over the principal position in 2018 after several years in the cello section, had in fact been scheduled to perform Saint-Saens’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in April 2020, but his moment in the spotlight was canceled without any plans to reschedule after the pandemic hit. It wouldn’t necessarily be accurate to say that BSO listeners (cello aficionados aside) had been waiting for this moment ever since, but Déjardin’s live-wire take on the concerto Thursday evening was a delightful treat regardless.

The cellist surged through the opening statements with swashbuckling verve, presenting the swirling melody at exhilarating speed. Nelsons led the ensemble with ease, barely consulting the small score on the stand in front of him as the bold first section transitioned to the pastel orchestral atmosphere of the Allegretto interlude, which Déjardin’s cello wandered through like Alice among Wonderland’s enchanted flowers.

The final section wasn’t without blips, especially as the soloist’s bow zipped across his instrument’s highest string; compared to the first movement, the sound seemed like it was missing some muscle. But these were only small stumbles in a race well run, and when orchestra and soloist crossed the finish line together, it was to abundant cheers. When Dejardin stood up and bowed beside Nelsons, I noticed that both men had, however unintentionally, dressed in nearly identical outfits of collarless black button-downs and neat black trousers — a visual cue that only cemented the message that Déjardin was no special import of the week, but an indispensable member of the Symphony Hall family.

The Saint-Saens concerto was sandwiched between two Straussian selections. The first of these, the “Dreaming by the Fireside” interlude from the rarely performed opera “Intermezzo,” shimmered warmth that glowed even brighter for the touch of shadow that Nelsons and the orchestra applied. After intermission came Strauss’s “An Alpine Symphony,” which is symphonic in size and scale but not a true multi-movement symphony. Rather, it’s a tone poem in one movement for large orchestra, featuring upward of 20 short scenes across almost an hour.

That sounds like a lot of music, and it is. This was admittedly my first time hearing it live, and I was curious about whether I would feel the piece was too long, as has been my impression every time I have listened to the piece on recording. The BSO had clearly called several numbers on its sub list: Chairs filled every square inch of space on the Symphony Hall stage not taken up by the percussion arsenal, which included a washing machine-size aeoliphone. And there may be an “Alpine Symphony” out there that will transport me body and soul to the awe-inspiring mountain landscape that so moved the composer, but Thursday’s live performance didn’t reach those heights.

At times, especially during principal oboist John Ferrillo’s reflective solo upon reaching the piece’s literal and figurative summit, I could almost smell the conifers and feel the breeze while the strings spread out like a landscape several thousand feet below. More often, it felt like watching a vacation slideshow narrated by a beloved but undoubtedly long-winded uncle.

The two-week Straussfest would have been a hometown warm-up for a joint European tour with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which Nelsons also helms — but the BSO also pulled out of that because of COVID risk. At it stands, this concert marks the final bow with the orchestra for three retiring musicians: contrabassoonist Gregg Henegar, cellist Martha Babcock, and violinist Bo Youp Hwang, who together represent a combined 125 years of making music with the BSO. Each took a visibly emotional farewell turn around the stage, to the thunderous sounds of sincere and grateful applause from the audience and foot stomps from the supersize orchestra.

