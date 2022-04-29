Even the oldest work on Alvin Ailey’s programs feels contemporary

Alvin Ailey founded his American Dance Theater in 1958, and over the past half-century the company has been a near-annual Boston fixture. The COVID pandemic precluded visits in 2020 and 2021, but this weekend Ailey is back live at its usual venue, the Boch Center Wang Theatre, for five performances. The three programs include one of “Ailey Classics” and one honoring Robert Battle’s 10th anniversary as its artistic director. But Thursday’s opening bill, titled “Contemporary Creations,” brought us resident choreographer Jamar Roberts’s “Holding Space,” Battle’s “Mass” (a late replacement for Aszure Barton’s “BUSK”), and Ailey’s signature work, the 1960 “Revelations,” which will close every program.

“Holding Space” was created last year and released on film before transferring to the stage. The piece’s title could suggest that the 13 dancers are holding in place because of COVID, or holding space for one another, or even that they’re all being held in a space.

We first see them in rows, each dancer in his or her own small square, as if they were staying 6 feet apart from one another. Shrouded in mist, they’re silhouettes against Brandon Stirling Baker’s industrial light bank, and to Tim Hecker’s equally industrial score, they gyrate wildly, individually, as if unaware of anyone else. After a few minutes they wander outside the grid and begin to interact while still maintaining personal space. A large open cube built of metal pipes emerges upstage and becomes another kind of holding space, one for solos that dance out the agony of isolation. After the cube exits, the final section of “Holding Space” finds everyone moving in a semblance of pattern, then in canon, and finally in unison before they walk off.

Battle created “Mass” for a program at the Juilliard School in 2004, then revived it for Ailey in 2017; the company performed the piece here in 2018. Battle’s inspiration, he’s said, was the chorus at a performance of the Verdi Requiem he attended, though one can also detect the influence of the church choirs he used to sing in. Their robes lit by Burke Wilmore in reds and oranges and yellows, the 15 dancers are a mass of energy, of flickering light. This “Mass” is also a kind of ritual; some robes have crosses on them, some circles, some armbands.

Where “Holding Space” is about taking up space, “Mass” is about receiving it. Light bathes the dancers from above, as if the Holy Spirit were about to descend. To John Mackey’s percussion score, they move with their arms folded in front of them, an organism of electrifyingly imaginative parts. Battle’s choreography draws on Ailey’s iconic poses but also on Vaslav Nijinsky’s “Sacre du printemps” in its jumpings and bobbings up and down. Jermaine Terry, in the reddest robe with the biggest cross, starts to separate out, as if he were the Chosen One, but he doesn’t dance himself to death; “Mass” ends in a rush of primordial, communal ecstasy.

One could ask what a work from 1960 is doing on a bill titled “Contemporary Creations,” but it’s precisely because Ailey’s choreography feels so contemporary that “Revelations” continues to grip audiences 60 years on. Ailey’s is a story of deliverance through dancing: When Jacqueline Green stands in majestic arabesque on Michael Jackson Jr.’s knee at the close of their “Fix Me, Jesus” duet, you can’t imagine what could need fixing. Clifton Brown in “I Wanna Be Ready” is definitely ready, a study in controlled slow motion; in “Sinner Man,” Christopher Taylor, Christopher R. Wilson, and Chalvar Monteiro earn absolution through acrobatics. And though the concluding “Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham” has become an audience clap-along, it’s a staple that never ceases to look spontaneous.

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. At Boch Center Wang Theatre, April 28. Repeats April 29-May 1. Tickets: $29-$95. 800-982-2787, www.celebrityseries.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.

