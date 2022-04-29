James Corden’s decision to step down opens door to diversify late-night TV time slot

Even though late-night audiences are in decline, it’s still a culturally influential (not to mention lucrative) gig, and there is no shortage of potential replacements for Corden as host of “The Late Late Show.’’

Corden’s decision to step down from “The Late Late Show’’ opens up an opportunity to diversify a TV time slot that has historically been nearly devoid of women and people of color, especially at the major broadcast networks.

And now the guessing game begins: Who will succeed James Corden now that he has announced he’ll leave his late-night CBS show before next summer?

Might it be Trevor Noah, who so adroitly stepped into Jon Stewart’s shoes at Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show?’’ Or Amber Ruffin, who is now hosting “The Amber Ruffin Show’' on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service?

Or might Samantha Bee, going full-throttle on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’' on TBS, join her former “Daily Show’' colleague Stephen Colbert at CBS, creating a one-two punch of political edginess?

Even with all the irons Mindy Kaling has in the fire as actor and producer, might she be interested in a late-night showcase? Would Larry Wilmore or Wanda Sykes want to give late night another shot? Perhaps Tig Notaro, Nikki Glaser, Jenny Slate?

Corden’s successor need not be a household name. Conan O’Brien was unknown when he succeeded David Letterman, and O’Brien proceeded to spend 28 years on late-night TV before stepping down last year. As for Corden, although he had won a Tony Award in 2012 for his uproarious performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors,’’ he was not well-known to TV viewers in the US when he took over “The Late Late Show’' from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that,’’ he said in announcing his decision during the taping of his show Thursday. “It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there…'’

That would be a good attitude and approach for CBS, too. During the seven decades since late-night television came into being, it has overwhelmingly been the domain of white male hosts. But that is unlikely to, and shouldn’t, continue. The culture has shifted too much for the status quo to remain in place.

