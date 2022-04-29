Activists call for vaccine equity during protest outside Moderna headquarters

A group of demonstrators gathered outside Moderna’s headquarters late Thursday afternoon to once again call for the Cambridge biotech to share its COVID-19 vaccine technology with the world. The gathering, which numbered about a couple hundred people, included members of activist groups Justice is Global, Massachusetts Peace Action, and Boston’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“We’re asking them to share the science [for] this wonderful vaccine that they’ve created that is very effective, that the vast majority of the world does not have access to, because Moderna is choosing to hoard the technology,” said Ben Levenson, deputy director of Justice is Global, who helped coordinate the event. and emphasized Moderna’s role in the global vaccine inequity. He said research suggests that more than 100 companies in low- and middle-income countries could produce the vaccine if Moderna licensed the technology to them.