As part of The Boston Globe’s celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, GlobeDocs has partnered with Asian American Documentary Network (A-Doc), the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and WORLD Channel to present a curated series of short films featuring AAPI stories. Veronica Chao, deputy managing editor, Living Arts, and editor of Globe Magazine, will moderate a discussion with a few of the filmmakers to shed light on the context and process behind each film.

May 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. RSVP here.