‘I’ll make it back in one weekend and forget about it.’ North End restaurants mostly move on from outdoor dining fight.

That’s almost as many as last year, when 70 outdoor patios opened on public property in the North End.

The city had received 67 outdoor dining applications from neighborhood restaurants by Tuesday, and at least 50 have been approved, a spokesperson said Friday. Any remaining applications “are in various stages of review and city staff are actively working to approve these applications in time for the program’s May 1 start date,” a statement read.

After a raucous few months of contention between North End restaurateurs and City Hall, diners will be able to eat outdoors in the neighborhood beginning this Sunday.

Yet the prospect of pasta al fresco along Hanover Street looked in jeopardy last month, when the city announced that North End restaurants would be required to pay an extra $7,500 outdoor dining fee and additional parking charges to set up street seating for the season. But both sides have now calmed.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who briefly threatened to nix North End outdoor dining altogether, eventually created a “hardship waiver” process for restaurants that could not afford to pay the full charge. As of Tuesday, 28 waiver applications have come through, of which 23 were granted.

And restaurateurs who intended to sue the City of Boston on the grounds that the outdoor dining fees were “discriminatory” have paid their dues. The North End is the only Boston neighborhood where restaurants must pay to participate in the temporary outdoor dining program, which was created in 2020 to help businesses survive the pandemic.

A few North End restaurants retained legal counsel with Richard Chambers Jr., the Lynnfield attorney who contested the Boston vaccine mandate earlier in the pandemic. But no legal action ever materialized. Several opponents of Wu’s rules — including Jorge Mendoza of Monica’s Trattoria and Carla Agrippino Gomes of Terramia and Antico Forno — have already been approved for outdoor dining, according to a city list of permitted locations.

It is unclear whether they paid the fees in full or applied for hardship waivers.

Mendoza also launched a sticker campaign Wednesday for city council in District 1′s special election next week and listed the North End fees as one of his concerns. In a press release, Mendoza said his experiences as a business owner have made it “very clear to me that Boston City Government is failing the people.”

Not all restaurants will set up outdoor dining immediately, but the North End should be packed with al fresco tables in a week’s time.

Philip Frattaroli will set up several seats outside his two restaurants, Lucia’s Ristorante and Ducali’s Pizzeria and Bar. Lucia’s patio is on private church property on Hanover St., but Frattaroli shelled out $5,000 to accommodate Ducali’s diners on Causeway St.

“I support the compromise the city came to,” he said. “I’m just glad we’re able to open.”

Jen Royle, the owner of Table, paid the $7,500 and parking fees — in a single trip to City Hall. She also budgeted an additional $2,000 for concrete barriers, because her older ones did not fit the new city standards.

“There’s no headache anymore,” Royle said. “I’ll make it back in one weekend and forget about it.”

Wu said she instituted the extra charges to appease residents who complained of congestion, parking, and trash issues in the years since the pandemic-era pilot program launched. Officials claim that the funds will cover additional cleaning and trash pickup needed because of the outdoor tables. Now, Royle said, restaurant owners “want to know where that money really goes — what it’s being put toward.”

Outdoor dining at North End restaurants can remain open until September. In other neighborhoods, eateries were permitted to open al fresco seating on April 1 and can keep it until Nov. 31.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.