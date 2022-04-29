These barbers will come to you

I was frustrated by how hard it was to make an appointment with the lovely fellow who normally cuts my hair, in Coolidge Corner, and how crowded and behind schedule the operation was when I would show up. (The latest wrinkle: the receptionist quit, so there’s no one to answer the phone.)

If getting groomed inside a van is good enough for my dog, then why not me?

On a recent Tuesday evening, my barber texted to let me know that the chair was ready. When I opened my front door, I found his shop parked across the street.

So I Googled for a previous barber, last seen working at a shop in East Arlington. The first result was for The Clippership, run by Tim Almeida, and touted on its website as “the world’s first solar-powered mobile barbershop.” I e-mailed, and three days later, Almeida’s white Nissan van was parked on my block, the sliding door open and a traditional black-and-chrome barber chair bolted to the floor. He quoted me $50 for a haircut and neck shave, which was only $10 more expensive than my usual place.

Almeida is part of a boomlet in mobile barbershops around Boston, fueled largely by COVID and the 2020 shutdown of brick-and-mortar salons. While there are only perhaps a half dozen in operation today, “I feel like it’s about to explode,” Almeida says. “I hear a lot of people talking about it.” (The state’s Board of Registration of Cosmetology and Barbering didn’t respond to multiple requests for information.) Some operators, like Coco Fernandez of Mobar, have plans to raise money to expand their fleets from a single vehicle.

“I’m trying to prove that it’s plug-and-play,” says Fernandez, the go-to stylist for many of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. “You can put anyone who’s a barber in one of these things.” He’s planning to travel this month to the Connecticut Barber Expo to showcase the business, and ideally, attract funding.

Fernandez and Montrez Williams of Mobile Cuts were part of the first wave of entrepreneurs to create mobile shops, in 2015 and 2016. At the time, they operated in a legal gray area. Williams says that after some early media coverage, he received a cease-and-desist letter from the state board of registration and had to hire lawyers. Established barbershops “were worried about a mobile unit sitting in front of a brick-and-mortar shop,” he says, siphoning off customers. He maintains that mobile shops would do better by serving neighborhoods that didn’t already have barbershops or salons. In June 2017, the board of registration outlined its policies for registering and inspecting mobile shops, giving them an official seal of approval. Among the rules: no snipping or shaving while the vehicle is in motion.

Fernandez and Williams say they quickly discovered that zigzagging around the Greater Boston area every day, doing one haircut per stop, was a tough slog. So they began to focus on working with big companies and property managers that would subsidize their expenses by paying a fee and allow them to park in one place for the entire day. Weddings also proved a good source of revenue. But when COVID hit in 2020, both special events and office gigs went poof.

The pandemic served as an entry point for other entrepreneurs, who noticed that even after the 10-week shutdown of traditional shops in 2020, many people remained reluctant to have their hair done indoors. “Some people were getting one haircut every six months,” says Kirk Staples, of Kirk’s Custom Cuts in Wilmington. He and others say they began doing house calls, cutting hair in garages and on outdoor decks.

Staples bought a custom trailer for about $30,000, along with two trucks to tow it, and a few generators, he says. He was in business by July 4, 2020.

Eric Cagney said he’d already purchased a recreational vehicle, with the vision of turning it into a mobile shop. He was working to renovate it himself, after his shifts at a Beverly barbershop. “As soon as I was laid off because of COVID, I had about three months’ time where I just banged it out and got it ready to roll,” he says. It has a TV, surround sound system, bathroom, and one barber chair. Cagney estimates it cost him about $50,000.

Cagney’s territory with MobiCuts is the North Shore. He says he averages “about 10 to 15 houses a day” and sometimes finds a customer who invites a few friends over to do successive cuts at the same location.

“If a guy is established, and has multiple brick-and-mortar locations, he probably wouldn’t have the desire to do something like this,” Cagney says. He says he’s in the process of setting up a second mobile shop: “I’m ambitious and I’m hungry. My goal is to have multiple trucks in multiple parts of New England.”

Of course, rising gas prices are affecting the mobile barbering business. “Some days can be $130 in fuel,” says Staples, who tows his trailer with a pickup. “Other days, I can bring it down to $60 or $70.” (He charges $30 per haircut.) Taking appointments online, while designing an efficient route for the day, is also a challenge. “I’ve gotten better at optimizing my route every day, so I’m not stuck in traffic, and not putting myself in a position that I’m going to be late,” Almeida says. The interior of his van has glossy wood floors, a vintage vibe, and nautical signage that says “Clippership – Lynn MA.” Solar panels on the roof charge up an auxiliary battery that enables Almeida to work without leaving the engine running.

Williams, of Brockton-based Mobile Cuts, says he was in talks to expand his fleet before the pandemic and is now working to rebuild his corporate customer base as employees return to offices. He says that property managers or employers pay a daily fee for his vehicle to show up, which can range from $700 to $1,500, and covers fuel, maintenance, and supplies. Some companies also cover the cost of the haircut as well — an average of $40 for men. His vehicle, a former shuttle bus, can fit two stylists and customers, enabling Mobile Cuts to do about 20 cuts a day.

Corporate work is “coming back,” Williams says. “Hopefully, by September or October, we’ll be back up to at least 75 or 85 percent of our capacity, where we were before COVID.” He says Mobile Cuts wants to raise additional funding so that it can put two or three more vehicles on the road, and potentially expand into Connecticut, Rhode Island, or New Hampshire.

For most mobile barbers, though, there’s the constant hustle of squeezing enough appointments into the day to turn a profit. “Every now and then, I’ll get a wedding or corporate event, but the rest of the time I’m running from town to town, trying not to spend too much on fuel and time,” Staples says.

When he was getting started, Staples says, he called several entrepreneurs who run mobile pet grooming services “to ask them what parking lots they parked in, or what issues they may have had with different towns.” Several pet groomers told him that they’d stopped taking new clients and were booked at least a month out.

“That’s where the demand is,” Staples says. “I missed my calling by one species.”

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.