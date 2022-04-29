Visibility And Vulnerability In America

From the historic election of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to leading roles in films, Asian American Pacific Islander representation is on the rise. This increased visibility, however, comes amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes nationwide. Globe columnist Shirley Leung moderates a conversation with Tiffany Chu, chief of staff to Mayor Wu; Lawrence Chau, actor-producer of the film Justice for Vincent; and Ryan Doan Nguyen, an activist and Harvard freshman, to contextualize the simultaneous increase in representation and violence – and discuss the path forward for the AAPI community.

May 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. RSVP here.