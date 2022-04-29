‘There’s still tire tracks on the floor.’ Days after two cars crashed into JP storefront, Papercuts Bookstore to reopen

When owner Kate Layte arrived to work Wednesday around 11 a.m., just minutes after the crash, she found shattered windows, busted walls, and destroyed books inside the store, located at the corner of South Street and Carolina Avenue.

Just days after two cars crashed into the front of Papercuts Bookshop, the cozy Jamaica Plain store plans to reopen — just in time for Independent Bookstore Day.

The damage inside Papercuts Bookshop in Jamaica Plain after two cars crashed into the store Wednesday morning.

Nobody was inside the store at the time, and nobody was hurt.

“If either car went six inches to the left or the right, the building would have severe structural damage,” said Layte. “So I’m just so, so thankful and grateful in so many ways. But it was terrifying.”

“It’s a violation of space,” added Layte, who founded the shop in 2014 and moved it to its current location in 2020. “You don’t expect cars to come right through your window.”

Layte plans to reopen the store Saturday, on Independent Bookstore Day, when she will welcome local author Neema Avashia to the shop. Even though “there’s still tire tracks on the floor,” she said, she’s grateful for the Jamaica Plain community that has rallied behind the bookstore in the past few days.

“Someone baked us cookies, someone dropped off some pastries and water,” she said. On the homepage of the bookstore’s website, papercutsjp.com, people can donate to the store. “Bookstores do have razor-thin margins, and a few days of lost sales — it matters,” she said. “Just to have the community step up so quickly, I’m so, so, so grateful.”

According to the police report from the crash, one of the drivers was heading outbound on South Street when the other car allegedly came from her right and hit her on the passenger’s side. In an interview with WCVB, the driver of a Honda Accord, who asked not to be identified, said she was the one who had been hit.

“I had a green light and was going through that area, and the next thing I knew, there was another car that just drove right into the side of my car and pushed my car into a bookshop across the street,” the driver said.

A mural in progress on the side of Papercuts Bookshop in Jamaica Plain. Courtesy of Kate Layte

Layte said that the store was boarded up immediately. By coincidence, Best Dressed Signs was slated to begin painting a mural on another side of the store on Wednesday. The mural, Layte said, is now in progress. “I’m trying to distract people from the ugly side at the moment,” she said.

“We’re going to be okay,” she said. “It’s a few days of lost sales, some books that we’ll try to salvage but some [we can’t]. But I’m just so thankful we weren’t in the store, no one was in the store, and no one’s hurt.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com