These 3 New England beaches were named among the best in the US by Travel + Leisure

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Crystal Lake State Park in Barton, Vt., and Ocean Beach Park in New London, Conn., were included on this year’s list.

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its annual list of the 25 best beaches in the US , and three are found in the region.

Spring has sprung, but many of us may already be eyeing summer, when New England turns into a sunny, salty coastal paradise.

The magazine described Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester as a “family-friendly spot with sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water.” At low tide, beachgoers can walk across a sand bar and explore Salt Island, a rocky spit where kids can play in the tide pools. The beach is about an hour from Boston on the North Shore, and boasts convenient amenities like water toy rentals and snacks at a concession stand.

Further up the New England coast, Travel + Leisure pointed readers to Crystal Lake State Park in Barton, Vermont. The stretch of coastline is “lined with about a mile of white sand and backed by scenic mountains,” the publication said. The park is also rooted in rich history dating back to the 1700s. A large, granite bathhouse was made from rock mined from the nearby hills, and it has showers and a concession stand. There are also canoes and a cabin on-site for rentals. The spot is great for picnics, swimming, and fishing, T+L said.

Down in Connecticut, Ocean Beach Park and its half-mile of golden sand was praised for its gentle tides and great views. Beachgoers can watch the ferries and schooners sail past the New London lighthouse, and a boardwalk with a picnic area, playground, and snack bar keeps all ages entertained. Plus, there’s mini golf and an arcade.

The publication said it ranked each beach based on the sand, the waves, and the seclusion, as well as amenities, accessibly, access to parking, and activities.

Other beaches included on the list were Poipu Beach on Kauai, Hawaii; Coronado Beach in San Diego; Pope Beach on Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and Clearwater Beach in Florida, among others. See the full list on the Travel + Leisure website.

