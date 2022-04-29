Blind date: ‘I was nervous beforehand and almost backed out’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HER INTERESTS: Zumba, yoga, Pilates

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Going on an adventure

NATHANIEL B.: 58 / carpenter

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He likes to spoil his partner.

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: A nice ride to nowhere, lunch, and visiting a few antique stores

6 P.M. REDSTONE AMERICAN GRILL, BURLINGTON

FRESH START

Laurie I had a quick manicure so my hands would look nice, just clear polish as I do not paint my nails ever. I was 20 minutes early because I had a 55-mile ride to the restaurant that took over an hour. I didn’t want to be late.

Nathaniel I was nervous beforehand and almost backed out, but nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Laurie I was excited, hoping that I would have a connection and chemistry with this person. I couldn’t tell if he was happy to be there, as he is a quiet man and didn’t seem overly excited. Nathaniel had a big mustache, something that I am not particularly fond of.

Nathaniel The only way I would have known who she was was [she was sitting at] our reserved table.

CRAFTING A STORY

Laurie Nate is a soft-spoken man. I discovered that he grew up with a commercial fisherman father, raised his family up in Maine, and had two sons he was very proud of.

Nathaniel I enjoyed her company. She was pretty, had a nice personality, and, I believe, a big heart.

Laurie Nat was a kind man with nice eyes. I felt comfortable with him and trusted him. He did most of the talking because I asked him questions. I love yoga, Zumba, Pilates, swimming. I asked him if he exercised and he said, “I go to work,” and laughed.

Nathaniel The service and food were good at the restaurant.

Laurie He ordered Parmesan-encrusted haddock. I ordered sea bass. Neither of us had a cocktail.

Nathaniel The date went well. The only downside was we live too far apart.

Laurie Unfortunately, we didn’t have anything in common. I am very social, love having deep conversations, am a total foodie, physically active, politically active, volunteer, love traveling, stay informed with all the news, obsessed with New York Times Spelling Bee and Duotrigordle, love movies, theater, museums, yoga, etc. We didn’t have any similar interests. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any chemistry for me.

Nathaniel She was not interested in dating someone who lived more than a half-hour away, otherwise I believe there would have been a second date.

BUILT TO LAST

Laurie He asked for my number and I told him he lived too far. We gave each other a hug. He was a good and strong hugger.

Nathaniel We ended the night with a hug.

Laurie No. I was truly looking for a connection, but our personalities were different. He was a gentleman, and I hope he finds someone very special.

Nathaniel Yes, I would try this again, if the distance thing was resolved.

POST-MORTEM

Laurie / C-

Nathaniel / A+

