Five things to do in and around Boston, May 2-8

At the Boston Public Library’s Copley Square branch, Life Is Good cofounder John Jacobs discusses the power of optimism and how the T-shirt business he started with his brother grew into a $150 million lifestyle brand. Jacobs will sign copies of his book at Trident Booksellers & Cafe after the event. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Saturday

Costumes and Community

Put on your best costume and head to Waltham Common for the Watch City Steampunk Festival, which celebrates the fusion of Victorian-era fashion with modern technology and fantastical fiction. The free, family-friendly event features vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. watchcityfestival.com

Advertisement

Saturday

Shaking Up Shakespeare

Find romance, mystique, and fantasy when the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company comes to the Strand Theatre for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Performances include an “AccessPalooza” 2 p.m. matinee on May 7 with open captioning and sensory-friendly accommodations, as well as 7 p.m. shows that day and on May 14. Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for students. commshakes.org

Saturday

Sonic Explorations

Help your child experience the joy of music at So Now What, a family-friendly concert presented by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The performance, created for kids ages 3-8 and their families, aims to build connections to classical music. A sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m. will be followed by another show at noon. Tickets: $20 for adults, free for kids. bso.org

Sunday

Make Way for Kids!

Celebrate Duckling Day on the Boston Common, an annual ode to the children’s book Make Way for Ducklings. The event kicks off with games and performances, followed by a parade to the Public Garden led by Harvard’s marching band. 10 a.m. Registration ($35 per family in advance, $40 day-of) includes a goody bag. friendsofthepublicgarden.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.