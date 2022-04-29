Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

By the end of Meghan Barr’s article, I had tears in my eyes for the memories it brought back (“ When a Baby Won’t Stop Crying ,” February 27). My youngest was an inconsolable crier. He cried every minute he was awake. I could not do the “normal” things I had done with my other children, like taking him for walks. A few blocks from the house, I’d end up carrying him in one arm and pushing the empty stroller with the other while he cried. If I needed to go to the store, I imagined the other shoppers thinking, Who would bring a screaming baby shopping? My son began to cry for shorter periods every day until it completely stopped when he was between 4 and 6 months old. He is now one of the most pleasant and calm people I know but the first few months of his life were heartbreaking for me.

Kathleen M. Raywood

Newburyport

The only time my son stopped crying in the first three months of his life was when he was nursing. He was born during a heat wave and those early months were a blur of sweat, milk, and exhaustion. My friend, a pediatrician, reassured me that “colicky babies make the best toddlers.” Turns out, she was right.

Cyrisse Jaffee

Newton

My now 19-year-old daughter nearly pushed us over the edge with her incessant crying during the first three months of her life. From this experience, I went on to become a psychotherapist who works with new parents. One of the things we teach is that if you have tried everything to soothe your fussy baby, and you’re feeling like you are going to lose it, put the baby in a safe place and take a break. Calm yourself down (call a friend, make a cup coffee, etc.), then come back. Shaken baby syndrome happens when a caregiver, in a moment of frustration, loses it. Thousands of infant deaths could be prevented if more people were taught that the safest thing to do is to take a break if it’s needed.

Susan Black Allen

San Diego

I could have written this article myself about Baby #1 — except he was a good sleeper! I “wore” him all day in a kind of sling next to my chest, managing to cook dinner with it on, even. He grew out of it and grew into the super-creative, sensitive man he is today. A joy.

Peg Espinola

Sudbury

Boy did Barr’s article strike a chord — it was like she knew me and was writing my story of almost 25 years ago. I too had a colicky child. I can still remember that feeling of complete helplessness. I was tired all the time, had eliminated anything that might have been an allergen from my diet, and was questioning my parenting skills. I felt like I was slowly losing my mind. I had a scary moment: I started shaking my son out of anger/depression/tiredness and came to my senses. I was diagnosed with postpartum depression. Then, like Barr, at 4 months, it was like I had a different baby. My son has ADHD and sensitivity issues that I think could have contributed to the colic.

Ann Bullion

Wellesley

Some 65 years ago, I was a colicky baby. Even today, my 91-year-old mother raises her voice heartily remembering that year. Thank you for showing me what it may have been like for her all those years ago.

William Sweet

Scarborough, Maine

A baby’s cry is one of the most painful sounds to a parent. Not being able to soothe your child can create immense feelings of stress and guilt. Parents who experience overwhelming stress can turn to the Parents Helping Parents Parental Stress Line for free support: 1-800-632-8188. Parents need to talk and have their feelings validated, and our trained counselors offer a way to relieve stress in a non-judgmental and compassionate environment. Caregivers can find additional resources on our website, parentshelpingparents.org.

Sarah Brinley

executive director, Parents Helping Parents

“Colic,” the five-letter word that strikes fear into the hearts and minds of every parent. The feelings of hopelessness and frustration that I experienced when my youngest daughter was a newborn were brought back to me with intensity after reading Barr’s essay. I remember trying everything anyone suggested to sooth her, but nothing worked. She became a “thing” that wouldn’t stop crying and that I couldn’t comfort. All the joy of being a new mother went out the window. I would occasionally get a glimpse of my baby when she wasn’t in a state of agony, when I could appreciate her beautiful little face because it wasn’t masked in an anguished scowl, and somehow, I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Eileen Stetter

Norfolk

I am a retired pediatrician who recognizes the physiological (NORMAL) crying spells of early infancy. Nothing pathological in them, with rare exceptions. They are as if the infant announces himself by indulging in a healthy cry, a burst of life energy that emanates from nowhere else but the infant’s developing brain. It is almost an introduction to life, before becoming a social being.

Dr. Saro Palmeri

Wellesley

My daughters screamed like banshees for the first six months of their lives. I honestly don’t know how we all survived. I still look back on those days and shudder. Thankfully, my three sons were more easily pacified. Twenty-three years later, my daughters may be more emotional, but all five are wonderfully well. It IS going to be all right.

Karen Brackett

Groton

I too had a colicky baby. I felt like a failure as a mother; I became extremely anxious and overtired, and had only my husband, who worked during the day, to help. We did the swaddling, gas drops, pacifier, swing, walks, baby sling, etc., and all didn’t work. It was, in short, traumatic. It resulted in a whopping case of postpartum depression. At times I had to put my daughter in her crib and let her cry because I myself was crying and angry and couldn’t believe that I, a capable, intelligent woman who helped with three babies in my childhood home, could have such a little terror. Plus, it is so hard to admit that it’s not going well, that you really don’t like your baby much because she is so difficult and unrewarding to care for. I feel blessed that I had a more normal experience with my son but how lovely it would have been to have had both babies a delight — or if I at least could have felt less to blame for her unhappiness.

Susan Stewart

Brunswick, Maine

Colic seemed a myth to most people around me; everyone seemed to have an idea about how I should hold, feed, burp, etc., my baby to stop the crying. I was embarrassed to even utter that word when anyone asked how Mom and Baby were doing in those early months. For nine months, I didn’t go anywhere for fear of the staring and unwanted advice. It was the loneliest and most difficult time of my life. The trauma was so severe that I never had another birth child. Barr’s vulnerable piece validates my experience, and six years after those dark days, it reads like a salve to my aching heart.

Alexis Harvey

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

College Selection

After Christine Koh touts the value of colleges of lesser rank and name recognition (“Choosing a College Is Stressful. But It Doesn’t Have to Be,” February 27), she then goes on to undermine her entire premise by citing not one, but two, studies, both out of Stanford University, one of the most prestigious colleges in our country to back up her claim. Oops!

Elizabeth Hirschfeld

Hampstead, New Hampshire

Christine Koh’s insightful piece hit home for me in two ways. First, although I am not a parent, I taught seniors in high school for many years and witnessed the “agony and ecstasy” of the college process. Secondly, when I was applying to college (way back!), I had my heart set on Wellesley and, of course, I didn’t get in. Thanks to my favorite English teacher who had gone there, I also applied to Wheaton. The best thing that could have happened to me! Wheaton was still all female when I went. I loved every day of my four years and will always consider myself a Wheatie!

Marcia Goldsmith Wilk

Framingham

Treasured Trinkets

My daily dilemma revolves around my children’s work: What do I keep? What do I recycle in secret when they aren’t looking? Brooke Hauser’s article “The Things We Keep” (February 27) inspired me to tackle my kids’ keepsake drawer and organize these treasures like the author’s mom. What a special gift she gave Hauser — allowing her to time-travel back to her childhood. Isn’t this something we all long for?

Elizabeth LaFond Coppez

Southampton

Like so many, I have been purging files, including my family file of keepsakes. Coming across a note from 2014 on a square of Kleenex tissue from my now 18-year-old granddaughter brought tears and laughter. What to do with it? Ask Larry of The Frame Shop in Natick. My favorite framer says it’s the second most interesting (or did he say craziest?) piece he’s ever framed. I can’t wait to give it to her!

Joan Craig

Chatham

My children are grown now, but I’m still struggling with how best to save certain pieces of their childhood. Our son, whom we adopted at the age of 10, is the most challenging of my “save it or ditch it” dilemmas. Lots of great advice.

Cindy Sharfstein

Rockport

