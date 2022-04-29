Mother’s Day gift guide: Seven ideas from local shops to show mom you care

3. French claw hair clip by Fenna & Fei, $12 at Wyllo, 65 Thayer Street, Boston, 617-982-2965, shopwyllo.com

Dear Mom

Mother’s Day finds at local shops starting at $12 By Marni Elyse Katz

Stone Soup tote bag, $88 at Annie Selke, 36 Main Street, Lenox, 413-551-7624, annieselke.com

Mother’s Day Gourmet Liège Belgian waffle gift box from Eastern Standard Provisions Co., $29.99 online at esprovisions.com

Mini Crown Hoop earrings, $66 at Ember, 5 South Street, Portland, Maine, 207-253-4000, mulxiply.com

Colored glass stemware, $14.95 each at The Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com

Hand-tied spring bulb bouquet, from $59.95 at Laura Jean Floral, 270 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, 617-299-0092, ljfloral.com

French claw hair clip by Fenna & Fei, $12 at Wyllo, 65 Thayer Street, Boston, 617-982-2965, shopwyllo.com

The Little Flower Recipe Book, $30 at Junebug Charlestown, 211 Main Street, Charlestown, 617-242-2124, junebugcharlestown.com

