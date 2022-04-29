For sale: Homes off the Mass. Pike, in Millbury and Grafton

LOT SIZE 1.5 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $290,000 in 2007

PROS This 1900 Gambrel sits on a landscaped lot with a waterfall feature, stacked-stone garage, and oversized patio for entertaining. The side mudroom leads into an office that, like much of the house, features hardwood floors and painted beadboard ceilings. Past an updated bath with soaking tub, the main living area is wide open, anchored by a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and island. By the front foyer, a staircase with newel posts and stained glass window leads up to a newer bath, laundry room, and three bedrooms, one with a walk-in, shiplap closet. Recent updates include the furnace, metal roof, and 200-amp electric panel. CONS High-voltage power lines run nearby.

Advertisement

The kitchen of 385 Greenwood Street, Millbury. Handout image

Corrie Carbone-Patricelli, Lamacchia Realty, 774-696-6662, corrie@lamacchiarealty.com

$599,000

3 CROSBY ROAD / GRAFTON

The exterior of 3 Crosby Road, Grafton. Handout image

SQUARE FEET 1,976

LOT SIZE 1.02 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $207,900 in 1987

PROS Down the road from the 72-acre Williams Preserve, this 1987 Colonial is on a small pond. There’s a newer powder room off the entry hall, an office to the right, and a dining room with fireplace to the left. The kitchen in back is open to the living room and features two-toned Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and breakfast bar; a nearby laundry room leads to the garage. Glass doors open to an elegant screened porch and deck overlooking the backyard and pond. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and newly remodeled bath with a built-in shower bench and tiled inlay, while three more carpeted bedrooms share a family bath. CONS No fireplace in living room.

The living room of 3 Crosby Road, Grafton. Handout image

Ellen Connelly, RE/MAX Real Estate Center, 508-212-6948, EllenCHomes.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.