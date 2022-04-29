4-alarm fire strikes Victorian venue in Northbridge

A Northbridge fire official was not immediately available for comment.

Crews responded to 583 Linwood Ave., according to a public safety dispatcher.

Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire at a large property in Northbridge early Friday evening, officials said.

The address of the fire is for a business called The Victorian Whitinsville, an events venue, according to its Facebook page.

State police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office were en route to the scene Friday evening, spokesman Jake Wark said in an e-mail shortly after 6:45 p.m.

A rehab truck, equipped with resources to help firefighters, was also sent to the scene, Wark said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





