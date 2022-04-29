The Argument: Should regular commuter rail service be restored to Hyannis?

Tom Cahir

Everyone who has had the opportunity to visit Cape Cod over the years and enjoy its beautiful beaches, extraordinary scenic vistas, and overall quality of life has been at times confronted with inconvenient and unsettling traffic congestion, which will only be exacerbated with the pending construction of two new vehicular bridges over the canal.

The Cape Cod Commission last year wrote that “Expanded rail service to and from Cape Cod has a number of benefits,” including reducing automobile use and greenhouse gas emissions, and strengthening opportunities for economic growth, transit-oriented development, and access to employment in the Greater Boston region.

A 2021 Cape Rail study conducted by the state Department of Transportation estimated that expanded passenger rail service to Buzzards Bay, a feasible near-term step, would provide 1,710 daily passenger boardings, resulting in a reduction of more than 800 vehicle trips, 42,718 vehicle miles traveled, and 13,628 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions.

Furthermore, the viability of Cape rail service is not a hypothetical or casual premise, but is instead independently supported by the overwhelmingly successful CapeFLYER passenger rail service from Boston to Hyannis, which has continuously operated since 2013 during 15 weeks each summer, transporting thousands of passengers annually to the Cape as an alternative to their using a personal vehicle.

The MBTA sees 60,000 daily passenger trips on its commuter rail lines — pre-pandemic it was twice that. But one glaring geographic absence within that system is Cape Cod. Bourne has been an outspoken leader in making a very strong case for extending the existing commuter line from Middleborough to Buzzards Bay. Welded rail is already in place and can accommodate higher-speed trains into Bourne, which has planned wisely in preparation for transit-oriented development.

With that in mind, I strongly believe we must act now to address the very serious traffic-related issues in and around the canal region in a comprehensive manner, and rail needs to be integral in the planning process. Given that federal stimulus and infrastructure funding is abundantly available in support of this important initiative, we should start immediately with bringing full rail service to Buzzards Bay and continue to work closely with the Cape Cod Commission and other stakeholders to eventually extend the service to Hyannis.

NO

William Burke

Director of research at the Beacon Hill Institute, headquartered in Medway

William Burke

A 2021 study conducted by the state Department of Transportation evaluated the feasibility of expanding passenger railway service to Cape Cod. While the study does not consider service to Hyannis, it provides cost and ridership estimates for two alternatives – extending weekday service to and from Buzzards Bay and to and from Bourne station.

According to the study, weekday rail service to Bourne, the closest alternative to railway service to Hyannis, would result in a projected increase of 2,540 daily riders. The cost of a passenger railway to Bourne would be $102.6 million, while annual operating operating and maintenance costs of providing that service would be $9.3 million — both estimates are in 2021 dollars. The cost of extending railway service to Hyannis would likely be even higher.

With the potential for such a high cost, one must question if there is enough demand for railway service to Hyannis to justify the investment it would require.

MBTA ridership numbers show that demand for commuter rail has been far below pre-pandemic levels. According to the most recent data, the average weekday commuter rail ridership was 45,000 in December of 2021, less than half its pre-pandemic level. For context, the average weekday ridership on the commuter rail was 115,000 for the same month in 2019.

Depressed ridership numbers are directly related to the change in workplace trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing numbers of workers are working either full time or part time from home. In a March 2022 report, the Future of Work Commission outlined the ongoing changes in the Massachusetts workforce resulting from the pandemic and technological advances. One of the report’s key findings is that remote working will continue as part of a longer-term trend. The report estimates that one third of the Massachusetts workforce – around 1.4 million workers – will continue to work remotely. Additionally, the report cites the need for changes to existing public transportation because of the decline in demand.

Demand for commuter rail service may never return to its pre-pandemic levels. The necessity of public transit has clearly lessened as more jobs transition to hybrid and full-time remote models. Faltering demand and long-term employment trends make the restoration of regular commuter rail service to Hyannis unnecessary.

