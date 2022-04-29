Black News Hour: Meet Beyazmin Jiménez, activist, writer, and creative

We spoke with Beyazmin Jiménez, a housing activist, writer, and creative for this week’s spotlight. Some of her current titles include co-founder and president of Abundant Housing Massachusetts, senior account director for The Lazu Group, and a member of Mayor Michelle Wu’s rent stabilization advisory committee. Jiménez discussed the role housing plays in making or breaking the Boston experience for Black residents.

With the first-ever How to Boston While Black Summit underway, Black News Hour has contemplated the many challenges and circumstances that make planting roots in this city a challenge for our community. Boston’s housing crisis isn’t an exception.

BG: What led you to your current work as a housing advocate?

BJ: I would say definitely my lived experience. I’m a first-generation immigrant. My mother and I spent plenty of days at housing court, where she would receive a notice in English, and she didn’t know how to read it. And she was just tuck it under her bed because she was just nervous that it was a super-official letter. And next thing, you know, we’d have marshals at our door asking us to move. So I grew up getting evicted from her house to house; my mother is someone that also suffers from a lot of mental health issues. And I think that only exasperated her condition because of our housing instability. So think it’s something that I definitely thought about the older I got. This was something that always interested me ... so I immediately got into policy. I did my Master’s in urban planning. I literally just wanted to figure out the nuts and bolts of housing and how it fits into the rest of our daily lives.

BG: How big of a role does housing play in keeping Black people in our city?

BJ: If I’m a young professional, I have maybe some disposable income, can look at a map, and go wherever the hell I want, right? Which is the reality for a lot of people who are in demand since corporate America essentially woke up to us two years ago. If we’re gonna compete with New York, D.C., Atlanta, and Chicago -- all hubs of Black excellence -- Boston needs to step it up. I’m not gonna live here if I’m gonna pay the same amount and I don’t even see Black people on my street. When I worked at the [Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce], the business community started thinking about housing because recruiters were having a difficult time making the case for Boston as an attractive workplace. Even though we have some of the best jobs in the country, that’s not going to matter much if half of my paycheck is going towards housing.

BG: What tools should Boston use to get ourselves out of this housing crisis?

BJ: Oftentimes, in this space, people are so afraid to get creative. The government needs to come up with every possible outcome for housing to be as affordable as possible. If that includes more down payment assistance for people buying homes, or if that includes zoning variances so that developers can get a density bonus and offset their costs in that way ... whatever it is, I want us to use every single tool available. It’s more about what can we allow the government to play a role in helping us navigate a future where affordable housing is actually possible?

You know, when we have these conversations, we are always looking for a common enemy. And in housing, that common enemy is often luxury developers. But sometimes, it’s not the luxury developers; it’s the government. I’m saying that as someone who really does believe in public service, but people should really feel like their government failed them. Our neighborhoods look the way that they do because not only did the government make them, but it also enabled those private developers, bankers, and financial institutions to invest where they chose. And they chose places where Black people didn’t live, or they infiltrate those places and force Black people out.

BG: What other cities should Boston model itself after when it comes to this issue?

BJ: A couple of local cities have passed reparations reforms. That matters because part of the housing conversation is a reckoning with our history. Massachusetts was one of the first states that had a restrictive covenant, which essentially barred a white family from selling a home to a Black family. That was in Brookline, which we consider the poster child of progressive Massachusetts. These local ordinances that are calling reparations are using them to even the playing field because, at the end of the day, we live in a very capitalistic country. Money is the answer to most of our problems. So if we’re going to talk about housing and Black people, then we also have to talk about land. We have to talk about the arsons that were never reported out of fear of further retaliation, [as well as] government-sanctioned redlining and segregation. When you bring those issues to light, you can put a money tag next to them. A lot of this problem has to do with housing. So how do we bring that reparations conversation back to the centerfold, to talk about the wealth that was lost and denied to Black families? If we start there, we can actually get somewhere.

BG: What’s a fun fact people might not know about you?

BJ: I love traveling to new places, and I love meeting new people. That’s one of the ways that I’ve learned I stay motivated. The pandemic has been really hard for me as a creative, but what sparked my creativity was being in a new place, talking to new people, and experiencing new cultures.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.