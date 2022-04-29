Boston Licensing Board reviews alleged drugging incidents in bars

The first incident occurred on Nov. 5 at West End Johnnies on Portland Street. The victim told police that she had two drinks in the basement bar, then the bartender gave her a free shot, and then, while she was dancing, a group of men bought her and her friend rounds of shots.

In two of the alleged drugging incidents, police reports said, the victims tested positive for benzodiazepines. Benzodiazepines are depressants that are used to sedate people, induce sleep, and prevent seizures, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Boston Licensing Board this week reviewed a series of incidents in recent months in which women reported getting sick from spiked drinks at local bars, but the board ultimately determined that the bars’ staff did not commit any violations.

“The victim stated these shots tasted very different than the first shot she had at the beginning of the night,” the police report stated. “The victim stated her friend remembered the drink tasting ‘salty’.”

Thirty minutes later, the victim and her friend began to feel “stomach sick” and after spending 30 minutes in the restroom, they left the bar and got a ride home from the victim’s roommate. The victim said she didn’t remember much of the night after that, and her friends later told her she was vomiting and had to be carried into the apartment, and she spent the rest of the night and some of the morning in and out of consciousness. In the afternoon she went to Target and bought a drug testing kit. “The results of the test showed signs of Benzodiazepines in their systems,” the police report said.

Another incident occurred Feb. 5, when a 23-year-old victim started vomiting in an Uber after leaving Sissy K’s bar on Commercial Street and ended up testing positive for a drug in her system, according to the police report.

The victim told police that she believed someone “put something in her drink.” The report stated that the victim “was transported to Mass General Hospital where a toxicology test came back positive for benzodiazepines.”

On Feb. 11, a woman went to the Hong Kong on Chatham Street. After she left, she collapsed on the ground outside while waiting for an Uber. She told police a bouncer contacted Boston EMS and she was taken to Tufts Medical Center. She said the emergency room did not do a blood test. Later when she told the story to her uncle, he tested her and the results came back positive for opioids, according to the police report.

At 1:46 a.m. Feb. 12, Cambridge police responded to a report of an unconscious 21-year-old woman in a Harvard dorm room. Her friends told police that they had gone out to Legacy on Warrenton Street and each had about one drink at the club.

“At around midnight [she] started exhibiting slurred speech, trouble walking and difficulty staying alert,” the police report stated. She was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital. The victim later told Boston police that she had four drinks throughout the whole evening and lost her memory after the fourth one, and that the hospital failed to test her for “date rape drugs.”

Federal officials warn that drugs including marijuana, cocaine, antidepressants, tranquilizers, or sleeping aids can be used to overpower a victim or make them not remember an assault, according to the Office on Women’s Health in the US Department of Health and Human Services. Some common date rape drugs include flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), and ketamine, the website states.

A drink spiked with drugs may taste salty or bitter, but most date rape drugs are tasteless and odorless. To stay safe, health officials advise that you should always be in control or your drink, and don’t accept drinks from other people.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.